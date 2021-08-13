Game Specs: How To Watch/Listen #DALvsAZ

The Dallas Cowboys will travel to Glendale to face the Arizona Cardinals in a preseason matchup Friday at 9:00 p.m. (CT).

TELEVISION

Fans in the Dallas area can watch the game at 9:00 p.m. (CT) on CBSDFW-11. Bill Jones will call the game, alongside Babe Laufenberg and former Cowboys draft pick Isaiah Stanback. Kyle Youmans will be reporting from the sideline.

The game will be preceded by Dallas Cowboys Deep Blue at 7:00 and Dallas Cowboys Countdown To Kickoff at 8:00.

For fans outside of the local Dallas market Cowboys vs. Cardinals is LIVE on NFL Network (Cardinals Broadcast).

LIVE STREAMING:

CBSDFW.com (must be in local market)

RADIO

Local Radio Broadcast: KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth

On The Call: Brad Sham/Play-By-Play Bryan Broaddus/Color Analyst, Kristi Scales/Sideline Reporter

Cowboys regular and postseason games are preceded by a three-hour Pregame Show and a three-hour Post-game Show.

SPANISH RADIO:

Spanish Radio Broadcast: KVMK-FM 107.5 La Grande in Dallas/Fort Worth