Game Specs: Ways To Watch/Listen To #DALvsLAC

The Dallas Cowboys (0-1) will travel all the way to Los Angeles when they face off against the Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) this Sunday for an afternoon matchup at 3:25 p.m. (CT) on CBS

TELEVISION

Sunday's game will be broadcast at 3:25 p.m. (CT) on CBS-DFW for those in the Dallas area. The matchup will feature the station's top broadcast crew with Jim Nantz doing play-by-play, former Cowboy Tony Romo providing analysis, and Tracy Wolfe reporting from the sideline.

**WATCH ON MOBILE**

A live stream is available through the official Cowboys official app.

*Please check local listings to confirm availability. Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.

NFL Game Pass offers replays of every game, available as soon as the live broadcast ends. Start your free trial and cancel at any time.

RADIO

Local Radio Broadcast: KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth

On The Call: Brad Sham/Play-By-Play, Babe Laufenberg/Color Analyst, Kristi Scales/Sideline Reporter

Cowboys regular and postseason games are preceded by a three-hour Pregame Show and a three-hour Post-game Show.

SPANISH RADIO:

Spanish Radio Broadcast: KVMK-FM 107.5 La Grande in Dallas/Fort Worth

On The Call: Victor Villalba/Play-By-Play, Luis Perez/Color Analyst and Carlos Nava/Sideline Reporter

