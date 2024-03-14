Goodwin agrees to remain with Cowboys in 2024

FRISCO, Texas — Add another one to the books for the Dallas Cowboys as Day 4 of 2024 NFL free agency rolls along. Having now re-signed both long snapper Trent Sieg **and playmaking cornerback Jourdan Lewis**, adding to the acquisition of former All-Pro linebacker Eric Kendricks — the club has now agreed to terms with defensive back C.J. Goodwin on a one-year deal.

Goodwin will likely be overlooked by many outside of the organization, but make no mistake about it, this is a huge retention for head coach Mike McCarthy and especially for special teams coordinator John "Bones" Fassel.

That's because Goodwin has been the resident special teams ace from the moment he stepped foot in Dallas.

Formerly an undrafted talent in 2014, Goodwin is listed as a defensive back, and has always been, but that doesn't tell the tale of what he actually brings to the table for the Cowboys. What does, however, is his continued ability to make plays on the "third" side of the ball.

A torn pectoral muscle ended his latest one-year deal in Dallas, and his absence was felt on more than one occasion as Fassel's special teams unit continually found itself compromised in key situations.

Now approaching full health, Goodwin stands to get back to contributing as he has over the past half decade. He can also take defensive snaps in an emergency situation as well, though, adding to his value on a contract that was never predicted to break any team's bank.