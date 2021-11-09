#ATLvsDAL

Greg Zuerlein Placed On Reserve/COVID-19 List

Nov 09, 2021 at 03:30 PM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

Greg-Zuerlein-Placed-On-Reserve-COVID-19-List-hero
AP Photo/Roger Steinman

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys placed kicker Greg Zuerlein on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday.

Currently, the club doesn't have a backup kicking option on the active roster or practice squad heading into Sunday's game against the Falcons, but obviously they'll look to address their depth at some point this week.

It's unclear if Zuerlein has a chance to be back in time for Sunday's game. His timeline to return to the active roster depends in part on whether it's a positive test or a close contact situation. The Cowboys have not announced that information.

Kicker Lirim Hajrullahu was signed to the training camp roster late in preseason and again to the practice squad for a week after Zuerlein missed two field goal tries and an extra point in the season opener against Tampa Bay. Hajrullahu and Brett Maher, the Cowboys' full-time kicker in 2018 and most of 2019, are expected to work out for the team this week as possible fill-in candidates.

In eight games this season, Zuerlein has made 14 of 18 field goals (77.8%) and 21 of 23 extra points.

Related Content

news

Big Picture: 5 Storylines for Cowboys & Falcons

The Cowboys and Falcons enter Sunday's game after opposite outcomes last week. Here are the top storylines for both teams as the Cowboys look to rebound against an Atlanta team that picked up a big division win.
news

Jerry Jones: Odd To See Rules Reward 'Bad Plays'

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said it's rare to find rules that reward teams for making a "bad play."
news

What Can Be Learned From Denver's Game Plan?

Whatever worked for the Broncos' defense on Sunday, the Cowboys can expect to see it from future opponents. Are they up for that challenge?
news

Jerry Addresses Tyron's Injury, Left Tackle Position 

Cowboys owner/GM doesn't anticipate Tyron Smith having a long-term issue with his ankle. 
news

Signs Point To Michael Gallup Returning This Week

The Cowboys could've used more playmakers in Sunday's loss to the Broncos. So it seems like a good time to get another one back in the mix as Michael Gallup is set to return.
Advertising