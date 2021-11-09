Greg Zuerlein Placed On Reserve/COVID-19 List

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys placed kicker Greg Zuerlein on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday.

Currently, the club doesn't have a backup kicking option on the active roster or practice squad heading into Sunday's game against the Falcons, but obviously they'll look to address their depth at some point this week.

It's unclear if Zuerlein has a chance to be back in time for Sunday's game. His timeline to return to the active roster depends in part on whether it's a positive test or a close contact situation. The Cowboys have not announced that information.

Kicker Lirim Hajrullahu was signed to the training camp roster late in preseason and again to the practice squad for a week after Zuerlein missed two field goal tries and an extra point in the season opener against Tampa Bay. Hajrullahu and Brett Maher, the Cowboys' full-time kicker in 2018 and most of 2019, are expected to work out for the team this week as possible fill-in candidates.