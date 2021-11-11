Gregory Placed on IR; Who's Rushing The Passer?

But what about Sunday when the Falcons come to town with their 4-4 record after winning three of the last four games?

For starters, the Cowboys will probably turn to Dorance Armstrong and Tarell Basham, who has been the regular starter at defensive end with Lawrence out.

Basham has 16 tackles, one sack and is tied for second on the team with 13 pressures.

Armstrong had a stellar training camp but went down with a high-ankle sprain that forced him to miss four games.

"Obviously I missed a whole month, too and this is my third game back, but I'm ready to play," Armstrong said. "You've got to have that next-man-up mentality. But I'll be ready."