How Jabril Cox Adds More Versatility At LB

The Rundown: Based on pre-draft projections, Cox might prove to be a steal in the fourth round. Many observers had him ranked as early as the second round. A graduate transfer from North Dakota State to LSU last year, Cox's lone season with the Tigers was quite productive. He finished third on defense with 58 tackles (6.5 for loss) and 3 interceptions in just 10 games. Prior to LSU, Cox helped lead North Dakota State to three FCS national titles.

How He Fits In: The Cowboys began the week in need of linebacker depth, now they've added two of the nation's top prospects at the position: Cox and first-round pick Micah Parsons. The Cowboys believe Parsons can play all three linebacker spots and possibly help as an edge rusher. Cox has versatility, too, having thrived in a multiple scheme at LSU. His 8 pass breakups last season show he's got some coverage ability to go along with his responsibilities as a run defender. In Year 1 he'll likely have to contribute on special teams and compete for defensive snaps behind Parsons and veterans Jaylon Smith, Leighton Vander Esch and free agent addition Keanu Neal.