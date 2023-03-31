Offseason | 2023

Jayron Kearse to Wear No. 0 for Cowboys in 2023

Mar 31, 2023 at 01:30 PM
Walker_Patrik-HS22
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Jayron-Kearse-to-Wear-No.-0-for-Cowboys-in-2023-hero

Micah Parsons doesn't lose many battles nowadays, but in the short-lived tug-of-war regarding the right to wear the No. 0 in 2023, it's Jayron Kearse who is walking away victorious

FRISCO, TX — Contrary to what you've learned in math class, the number zero does symbolize something, or at least it does in the NFL going forward. The resolution for players to have permission to wear No. 0 in games was approved at the league meetings in Phoenix this week, which led to a friendly tug-of-war on Twitter between Micah Parsons and Jayron Kearse.

Both defensive stars for the Dallas Cowboys attempted to lay claim to the jersey change, but it's Kearse who'll get the last laugh — making good on his reply to Parsons' tweet about becoming "Agent 0" for the Dallas Cowboys.

"Too late," said Kearse to Parsons on Tuesday.

He was apparently correct, because Kearse has officially been awarded No. 0 for the 2023 season, changing from the No. 27, a number he's worn for his entire professional career save for the 2020 season spent with the Detroit Lions (he was No. 47 that year). From a historical standpoint, this will mark the first time ever that a Cowboys player will be awarded No. 0, and that alone is an impressive feat for Kearse.

He will forever lay claim to being the originator.

It's also as close as Kearse has come to donning his beloved No. 1, worn during his days at Clemson where he was launched onto the national stage as a two-time First-Team All-ACC talent.

"Somebody gon' head and cook up that edit for me," Kearse added, having seemingly already received swift approval for the jersey swap.

League rules require players to purchase the current inventory of their unsold jerseys prior to changing numbers, so it will not be an inexpensive decision by Kearse, though it's one he's extremely excited about as he recovers from offseason injury cleanup and prepares for his eighth season in the NFL and third with the Cowboys.

Kearse is easily one of the most impactful playmakers on defense, so when you see the opposing offense being divided by zero, don't hold it against your math teacher.

Related Content

news

Progress Report: Lamb Ascends To The Throne

In his first full season as WR1 for the Cowboys, CeeDee Lamb exceeded expectations … and then some.

news

Aikman Weighs In on McCarthy Calling Plays

It's another year of change for the Cowboys, and it again includes an alteration to who'll call the plays for the offense, something Troy Aikman is no stranger to — giving insight into the swap.

news

FA Tracker: Updated List of Latest Cowboys News

Free Agency Tracker | 2023

news

Free Agency: Watkins Agrees to Join Cardinals

The great run of re-signings has come to a bit of a halt for the Cowboys, with defensive lineman Carlos Watkins foregoing a return to Dallas — instead heading to Arizona

news

Where Cowboys See Cooks Being "Exceptional"

While Brandin Cooks has been a playmaker for four other teams in his career, Mike McCarthy explains how he might fit into the Cowboys offense this season.

news

Progress Report: Promising Signs For Wright

With so many injuries last season at the CB position, Nahshon Wright showed promise during Year 2 with Dallas and could be ready for an expanded role in 2023.

news

Free Agency: Hankins, Cowboys Agree To Terms

Johnathan Hankins becomes the latest signing for the Cowboys in free agency, and he joins a list of other in-house re-signings that keep Dallas' offseason grade hovering around an A+.

news

Progress Report: Moving Past Tolbert's Tough 2022

Jalen Tolbert's rookie season did not go as he or the Cowboys had planned for him in 2022. Will things change for the better in 2023?

news

NFL Annual Meetings: Highlights From McCarthy

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy addressed many topics during his press conference at the annual NFL meetings in Phoenix, ranging from more Dak & Zeke talk to how the offensive line will shake out.

news

Zero Tolerance: Players Can Wear Jersey No. 0

The NFL made several rule changes this week, including the change for players to wear No. 0 in a game and kickers now have more number options, too.

news

How Will New-Look Cowboys Offense Impact Dak?

It's no secret the Cowboys will change playcallers in 2023, and while how it all will impact Dak Prescott and the offense remains a question mark, the goals are crystal clear.

Advertising