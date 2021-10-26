Jerry Feels "Very Good" About Dak's Chances 

FRISCO, Texas – As the Cowboys come off the bye week and prepare for Minnesota on Sunday, there are several storylines to monitor.
But none of them are bigger than the question of Dak Prescott, who is dealing with a right calf strain he suffered two Sundays ago in New England.
Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones said on 105.3 "The Fan" Tuesday morning that he continues to have a good feeling about Dak's chances to play this weekend.
"Based off (Monday's practice), that was very encouraging," Jones said. "Those things have to be monitored. We have a solid week, which is great, to monitor that. I feel very good about where Dak is right now."
Monday's practice was closed to the media, but Prescott apparently was able to do some throwing. Backup Cooper Rush is expected to take some reps throughout the week as well.
Prescott did make an appearance during the player interview session when he briefly walked outside, letting reporters see that he was out of the walking boot. He said he would give an update on his status later in the week, likely on his scheduled media day, which is Thursday.
Jones added that he's "much less" concerned about Dak's calf injury than he was back in training camp when he the quarterback was held out of all preseason games with a shoulder injury.
Dak is getting some legitimate consideration for NFL MVP, despite still 11 games on the regular-season schedule. But he currently ranks in the Top 10 in most passing categories. He's fourth in QB rating (115.0), second in completion percentage (73.1), eighth in passing yards (1,813) and sixth in TD passes (16).