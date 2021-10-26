Jerry Feels "Very Good" About Dak's Chances 

"Based off (Monday's practice), that was very encouraging," Jones said. "Those things have to be monitored. We have a solid week, which is great, to monitor that. I feel very good about where Dak is right now."

Monday's practice was closed to the media, but Prescott apparently was able to do some throwing. Backup Cooper Rush is expected to take some reps throughout the week as well.

Prescott did make an appearance during the player interview session when he briefly walked outside, letting reporters see that he was out of the walking boot. He said he would give an update on his status later in the week, likely on his scheduled media day, which is Thursday.

Jones added that he's "much less" concerned about Dak's calf injury than he was back in training camp when he the quarterback was held out of all preseason games with a shoulder injury.