Jones: Rare Combo Lets Micah "Do Some Damage"

IS MICAH PARSONS THE BEST PASS RUSHER YOU HAVE SEEN IN YOUR TIME HERE? – "Well, let's don't do comparisons if you will. Let's don't do that to him because we've seen the best. Frankly I thought we had one of the best ever in Charles Haley, and not to leave out DeMarcus Ware, who are there in those kinds of conversations. So, those are guys we've seen. Again, a little reluctant to make comparisons here, but I think when you look down the road and you look at how our coaching is utilizing his — just him, if you will. What we've done is we've complemented him. We brought in [Anthony] Barr. Well, Barr is a true complement to him and an outstanding player at pressure player in my mind. When we brought in Barr to add numbers to our opposing offenses to the problem for them, which is dealing with numbers of pressure players out there. And, so, that's what you get into. I thought it was a real notable thing when their quarterback for Cincinnati said that's one of the best defensive fronts we'll face as far as the pressure goes. I think we can look forward to getting better, and I don't think that's optimism. I've been accused lately of being too optimistic, but I do think we got reason to be optimistic here with our pass rush."