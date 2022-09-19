Diggs Makes Key Tackle, Shrugs Off Chase Quote

The All-Pro Cowboys cornerback redeemed himself on the following defensive series with back-to-back tackles, including a third-down stop on Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd just short of the first-down marker. The Cowboys' offense got the ball back and drove for the 50-yard field goal by Brett Maher to outlast Cincinnati, 20-17, at AT&T Stadium.

"That was huge," linebacker Micah Parsons said of Diggs' clutch play. "We even said that's the hardest we've ever seen Diggs tackle. He shot out like a cannon."

Diggs didn't exclusively match up with Bengals All-Pro receiver Ja'Marr Chase on Sunday, but he only allowed two catches for 14 yards against Cincinnati's best big-play option.

Chase was quoted Friday saying Diggs has "great ball skills" but is "not too much on technique-sound, though."

Post-game, Diggs shrugged off the comments.