Diggs Makes Key Tackle, Shrugs Off Chase Quote

FRISCO, Texas – Trevon Diggs was ticked off.
A series earlier, the Bengals had driven 19 plays down the field for a touchdown that tied the game late in the fourth quarter.
"The drive before I had given up a catch. I was kind of mad about that. I wanted to go out there and make a play for my team," Diggs said.
The All-Pro Cowboys cornerback redeemed himself on the following defensive series with back-to-back tackles, including a third-down stop on Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd just short of the first-down marker. The Cowboys' offense got the ball back and drove for the 50-yard field goal by Brett Maher to outlast Cincinnati, 20-17, at AT&T Stadium.
"That was huge," linebacker Micah Parsons said of Diggs' clutch play. "We even said that's the hardest we've ever seen Diggs tackle. He shot out like a cannon."
Diggs didn't exclusively match up with Bengals All-Pro receiver Ja'Marr Chase on Sunday, but he only allowed two catches for 14 yards against Cincinnati's best big-play option.
Chase was quoted Friday saying Diggs has "great ball skills" but is "not too much on technique-sound, though."
Post-game, Diggs shrugged off the comments.
"I know what I'm capable of. My coaches know what I'm capable of. My team knows what I'm capable of," he said. "I just go out there every play and give it all I've got."