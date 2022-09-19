Rush Easing Cowboys' "Angst" Until Dak Returns

Rush led the way as he always has when called upon: by actions more than words.

The unassuming former undrafted quarterback might not say much. But as starting running back Ezekiel Elliott said during the week, "Coop knows his s--t."

The players and staff have faith in the 28-year-old Rush, who began his career as a teammate of Prescott and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore in 2017 and has been in some form of the Cowboys' offense since then.

Sunday, Moore scripted a gameplan that provided a balanced attack around Rush. The Cowboys ran the ball 27 times, a considerable jump from their 18 carries in Week 1 against Tampa Bay.

And head coach Mike McCarthy showed confidence in Rush and the depleted offense on the opening drive.

Facing fourth-and-2 from their 44-yard line, McCarthy keep the offense on the field. Rush found Noah Brown for a 17-yard gain to keep the drive going and hit Brown for a 9-yard touchdown six plays later.

"The fast start was key," Rush said. "We got up and let our D-Line kind of get after them. Starting fast was key and is something we talked about all week. We probably could have finished a little better in the second half, but in the end it worked out."

The Cowboys took a 14-3 lead in the first half by scoring on their first two drives. They managed only a field goal on their next seven series, and the Bengals tied the game in the final four minutes on a 19-play touchdown drive (and two-point conversion) that chewed up almost nine minutes.

But Rush settled in one more time.

After a 14-yard punt return by KaVontae Turpin got the offense the ball at their own 35, Rush found wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and Brown for three straight completions of eight, 12 and 10 yards. Two plays later, Maher delivered the winning field goal.

What did Rush tell the huddle before the final drive?