#CINvsDAL

Presented by

Rush on Brown's Impact vs. Bengals: 'He's a Baller'

Sep 18, 2022 at 09:30 PM
Walker_Patrik-HS22
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Rush-on-Brown’s-Impact-vs.-Bengals--‘He’s-a-Baller’-hero

ARLINGTON, Texas - To upset the Cincinnati Bengals, the Dallas Cowboys were going to need a receiver or two to step up big and assist Cooper Rush in stepping on for an injured Dak Prescott. What they got on Sunday was a performance from Noah Brown that was nothing short of impressive - the football equivalent of building an ark to avoid the coming flood disguised as an 0-2 start to the season.

Brown built upon the momentum he established with Prescott in the eventual loss to the Buccaneers in Week 1 and has now become the most productive receiver on the Cowboys roster through the first two games: reeling in a combined 159 yards and a touchdown on 14 targets between two different quarterbacks.

"It feels extremely satisfying," said Brown following the upset on Sunday. "This organization put a lot of trust in me for a long time. To come out here on the big stage and make the big play - I was happy to be able to do that for my guys."

Brown racked up a 91-yard, one touchdown afternoon against the Bengals and, for reference, that amounted to 38.7% of Rush's pass production - including a clutch 12-yard reception on the final drive that helped set up Brett Maher for the game-winning 50-yard kick.

His chemistry with Rush is evident, and the Cowboys will continue to lean on it going forward.

"It's huge, and it's a testament to all the work we've put in that not a lot of people get to see from Coop and from me in the past, really," Brown said. "But the work showed today."

For his part, Rush couldn't offer enough praise for a receiver he signed onto the Cowboys roster with back in 2017.

"He's a baller," said Rush. "We've been together since we were rookies, and we're still around and he just keeps getting better year after year - earning that starting spot. You guys got to see tonight why [that is]. All he does is make tough catches.

"He's [always] in the right place at the right time. … He's a heckuva player."

Brown has ingratiated himself with Mike McCarthy's coaching staff much the way he did with Jason Garrett's, in large part due to his willingness to do the dirty work in addition to serving double duty as an offensive option.

"It's great, but I was out there doing the dirty work, too," Brown said. "I always take pride in that: take pride in getting open, take pride in blocking - whatever I gotta do."

But, to this point, it was injury that slowed his career early on followed by the presence of four-time Pro Bowl wideout Amari Cooper, a healthy Michael Gallup and star fourth-stringer Cedrick Wilson.

Nowadays, though, with Cooper traded, Wilson now in Miami by way of free agency and Gallup still working his way back to the field for the Cowboys, the onus is on Brown to be the veteran presence in a room filled with youth - including CeeDee Lamb - and he's showing he can be the Cool Hand Luke of the bunch.

"He's so competitive," said McCarthy. " … Just the offseason he had - the anticipation of the opportunity he was gonna have this year. You're seeing the payoff of it. Tough, tough football player both on offense and on special teams.

"I love the way he plays. How many receivers are you going to see who are [also] your personal punt protector? That's one tough dude."

Related Content

news

Eatman: Micah Parsons Totally Wrecked This Game

While there were plenty of options for MVP, Micah Parsons was the reason the Cowboys won this game.

news

Rush Easing Cowboys' "Angst" Until Dak Returns

It took two minutes into Cooper Rush's postgame press conference for the Dallas Cowboys' fill-in starting quarterback to crack a smile.

news

Notes: 4th-And-2 Call; Schultz Injury; Dak's Status

Dallas Cowboys Notebook #CINvsDAL | Week 2

news

Brett Maher on Game-Winning Kick: 'I Did My Part'

The Cowboys leaned on Maher when it mattered most, and he delivered with a game-winner to upset the Bengals.

news

Updates: Armstrong's Career Day; Gifford's Role

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.

news

Don't Forget These 5: Anger's Punt Pins Bengals

Plays that might get forgotten include Bryan Anger's fourth-quarter punt and early fourth-down decision to start the game.

news

On 2nd Thought: The Reason For This Cowboys Win

Here's a quick analysis from the Cowboys' staff writers after the game.

news

Game Recap: Maher Kicks Winner Over Cincy, 20-17

Cooper Rush and the Cowboys start fast and then rally late as Brett Maher's last-second field goal gives Dallas a 20-17 win over the Bengals.

news

Catch-Up: Top Headlines Before Cowboys-Bengals

Check out the biggest storylines of the week from the podcasts, to videos and articles to preview the build-up for Cowboys and Bengals this Sunday.

news

Spagnola: Testing The Outer Limits Of Resiliency

Maybe Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is some sort of amateur psychic when he chose the 2022 season's one-word motto, as if he had this foreboding feeling: RESILIENCE.

news

Cowboys vs. Bengals: How To Watch, Listen, Stream

Both teams are looking to avoid the dreaded 0-2 start to the season, and here's how you can tune in and watch the Week 2 battle

Advertising