Rush on Brown's Impact vs. Bengals: 'He's a Baller'

Brown has ingratiated himself with Mike McCarthy's coaching staff much the way he did with Jason Garrett's, in large part due to his willingness to do the dirty work in addition to serving double duty as an offensive option.

"It's great, but I was out there doing the dirty work, too," Brown said. "I always take pride in that: take pride in getting open, take pride in blocking - whatever I gotta do."

But, to this point, it was injury that slowed his career early on followed by the presence of four-time Pro Bowl wideout Amari Cooper, a healthy Michael Gallup and star fourth-stringer Cedrick Wilson.

Nowadays, though, with Cooper traded, Wilson now in Miami by way of free agency and Gallup still working his way back to the field for the Cowboys, the onus is on Brown to be the veteran presence in a room filled with youth - including CeeDee Lamb - and he's showing he can be the Cool Hand Luke of the bunch.

"He's so competitive," said McCarthy. " … Just the offseason he had - the anticipation of the opportunity he was gonna have this year. You're seeing the payoff of it. Tough, tough football player both on offense and on special teams.