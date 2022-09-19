Notes: 4th-And-2 Call; Schultz Injury; Dak’s Status

1 / 5

Going For It

Friday, head coach Mike McCarthy indicated the Cowboys might lean toward a more conservative offensive gameplan without quarterback Dak Prescott (thumb surgery) Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The opening series was far from playing it safe. On the sixth play from scrimmage – a fourth-and-2 from their own 44-yard line – McCarthy elected to go for it.

Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore dialed up a pass call, and quarterback Cooper Rush delivered a 17-yard completion to wide receiver Noah Brown for a first down. Six plays later, Rush found Brown again in the end zone for a touchdown.

"Really just trusting the ebb and flow, the momentum of the game," McCarthy said. "Fourth-and-3 and less is something you go in thinking. I thought we had our pads down, I thought the first couple runs leading up to that we were getting the apex that you look for. I just had confidence in the situation, confidence in the call and obviously it was excellent execution."

Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones thought McCarthy's decision was a confidence builder for the offense and team in an eventual 20-17 victory at AT&T Stadium.

"I think that did inspire. I really do," Jones said.

-Rob Phillips (9/18/22)