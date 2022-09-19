Brett Maher on Game-Winning Kick: 'I Did My Part'

Interestingly enough, this marks the third time in as many seasons that the Cowboys have needed a game-winning kick in Week 2 of a season, Greg Zuerlein accomplishing the feat for the team in 2020 and 2021 against the Atlanta Falcons and the Los Angeles Chargers, respectively, the previous two occurrences also pushing Dallas to a 1-1 record after a loss in the regular season opener.

As for Maher, who re-signed with the Cowboys in training camp after a disappointing battle between undrafted rookie free agent Jonathan Garibay and Lirim Hajrullahu - the latter himself being on a repeat tour with the Cowboys - it was all about beating out Hajrullahu for the job.

He did and hasn't missed an attempt through the first two weeks of the season.

And, on Sunday, his poise also shone through in the fact he wasn't concerned with any potential attempt by Bengals head coach Zac Taylor to ice him on the final kick, a testament to the fact he already has chilled veins.

"I'm focused on making the kick," said Maher. "The whistle will stop me if it needs to."

Maher is on his third stint with the Cowboys, the most recent divorce having occurred in 2019 when he was replaced in December by Kai Forbath due to struggles at the time. He went on to have a better stretch with the New Orleans Saints in 2021 and obviously harbors no ill-will toward the Cowboys for their decision to move on from him at the time; and that's why he was on the first flight to Oxnard for training camp when they gave him a call.

"Every opportunity is rewarding to be honest with you," he said. "I'm happy to do my part with this group. The guys in the locker room are awesome. This whole game was a ton of fun to be a part of.

"This whole locker room is a ton of fun to be a part of. I'm embracing the ride and doing my part."

It's not the first time Maher has tapped into his clutch gene for the Cowboys, and that includes making a franchise-record 63-yard field goal against the Saints in 2019, but the elation he felt from being swarmed by Cowboys players as the crowd of fans erupted at AT&T Stadium - along with the subsequent celebration aimed toward him in the locker room after the game - will never get old.

He took home the game ball for the big upset against the Bengals, per head coach Mike McCarthy, and is feeling as confident as he's ever felt heading into Week 3.

That said, he's not willing to take all of the credit for a win that also saw his special teams compatriots, the entire defense and key players on offense - e.g., Cooper Rush, Noah Brown - combine for the much-needed victory.