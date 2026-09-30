Kenny Clark on Cowboys defense's performance vs. Ravens, plan to improve vs. Texans

After getting Monday and Tuesday off to recover from their third game of the season and long trip from Brazil, the Cowboys were back in the building on Wednesday for practice. To start the day, Brian Schottenheimer and his team watched some film from the last-second loss to Baltimore.

"The reason we did that is I wanted them to see some of the really good things we did in the game," Schottenheimer said. "Whether it was third down, fourth down defense, whether it was the running game on offense, I wanted them to see that. I wanted them to see that, I thought that was important. This team is resilient, they want to get on to Houston."

Clark, who is in his 11th NFL season, knows that difficult losses happen and is already put it in the past as well.

"I mean, it's the league," Clark said when asked how he digests tough losses. "I mean, I'm already moved on to Houston. It's Wednesday and I've been preparing. You watch the game earlier today, watched it, and it is what it is. So moving on."

Moving on, Dallas will need to improve against the run, as they've allowed the second-most rushing yards per game (179.7) in the NFL through three games. Dallas has also struggled to bring the quarterback down, as the team has a combined two sacks heading into Week 4. How do they turn that around?

"We've got to finish at the end of the day," Clark said. "That's what we talk about all the time as a defensive line, as a team. We got to get that first one, and I think it's going to get us rolling."

The Cowboys could have that chance against a struggling Texans offensive line that has given up ten sacks on C.J. Stroud to start the season. Stroud also has the seventh-most passing yards among quarterbacks this season with 794, and Clark knows Dallas' defense is in for a test.

"Great quarterback," Clark said. "Does a good job of getting the ball to his weapons. He can be elusive when he wants to be. Control of his team, control of his huddle, does a great job of getting everybody in and out. We've got to definitely be prepared for him."

Houston has started the season 0-3 with losses to the Bills, Bengals and Colts, two of which were by a possession. Dallas' isn't much further ahead at 1-2, and Clark says they need to play like it.