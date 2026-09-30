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News - Regular Season | 2026

Kenny Clark on Cowboys defense's performance vs. Ravens, plan to improve vs. Texans

Sep 30, 2026 at 06:23 PM
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Tommy Yarrish

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

09_30_ Kenny Clark 2

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys are continuing to go through the process of finding their footing on the defensive side of the ball.

Dallas had their moments last Sunday against the Ravens in a 34-31 loss, including several stuffs of All-Pro running back Derrick Henry, but still allowed 378 total yards of offense including 192 on the ground. Cowboys defensive tackle and captain Kenny Clark knows he and his unit need to be better.

"I thought the play style was there, effort," Clark said. "I think we made a lot of plays. We've just got to keep finding that consistency throughout the whole game."

After getting Monday and Tuesday off to recover from their third game of the season and long trip from Brazil, the Cowboys were back in the building on Wednesday for practice. To start the day, Brian Schottenheimer and his team watched some film from the last-second loss to Baltimore.

"The reason we did that is I wanted them to see some of the really good things we did in the game," Schottenheimer said. "Whether it was third down, fourth down defense, whether it was the running game on offense, I wanted them to see that. I wanted them to see that, I thought that was important. This team is resilient, they want to get on to Houston."

Clark, who is in his 11th NFL season, knows that difficult losses happen and is already put it in the past as well.

"I mean, it's the league," Clark said when asked how he digests tough losses. "I mean, I'm already moved on to Houston. It's Wednesday and I've been preparing. You watch the game earlier today, watched it, and it is what it is. So moving on."

Moving on, Dallas will need to improve against the run, as they've allowed the second-most rushing yards per game (179.7) in the NFL through three games. Dallas has also struggled to bring the quarterback down, as the team has a combined two sacks heading into Week 4. How do they turn that around?

"We've got to finish at the end of the day," Clark said. "That's what we talk about all the time as a defensive line, as a team. We got to get that first one, and I think it's going to get us rolling."

The Cowboys could have that chance against a struggling Texans offensive line that has given up ten sacks on C.J. Stroud to start the season. Stroud also has the seventh-most passing yards among quarterbacks this season with 794, and Clark knows Dallas' defense is in for a test.

"Great quarterback," Clark said. "Does a good job of getting the ball to his weapons. He can be elusive when he wants to be. Control of his team, control of his huddle, does a great job of getting everybody in and out. We've got to definitely be prepared for him."

Houston has started the season 0-3 with losses to the Bills, Bengals and Colts, two of which were by a possession. Dallas' isn't much further ahead at 1-2, and Clark says they need to play like it.

"We've got to be more desperate," Clark said. "We need a win too, so we need to be more desperate."

Zero to 100 - Cowboys 2026 roster

No. 0 – DeMarvion Overshown, LB - Enters his fourth year and and started the game at middle linebacker, but suffered a hamstring injury that kept him from finishing the Week 1 game in New York. Overshown might miss some games but is not expected to go to injured reserve.
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No. 0 – DeMarvion Overshown, LB - Enters his fourth year and and started the game at middle linebacker, but suffered a hamstring injury that kept him from finishing the Week 1 game in New York. Overshown might miss some games but is not expected to go to injured reserve.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
*No. 1 – P.J. Locke, Safety * - Signed over from the Broncos in free agency, Locke has played the first two games but suffered a foot injury in Week 2 that could sideline him for a game, if not longer.
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No. 1 – P.J. Locke, Safety - Signed over from the Broncos in free agency, Locke has played the first two games but suffered a foot injury in Week 2 that could sideline him for a game, if not longer.

©Sam Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 Sam Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 2 – Cobie Durant, CB - After four years with the Rams, Durant signed with the Cowboys in free agency. In his second game with the Cowboys, he suffered a hamstring injury that could keep him out for some time.
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No. 2 – Cobie Durant, CB - After four years with the Rams, Durant signed with the Cowboys in free agency. In his second game with the Cowboys, he suffered a hamstring injury that could keep him out for some time.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
No. 3– George Pickens, WR - Coming off a career year in which he finished third in the NFL in receiving yards with 1,452, Pickens is playing on the franchise tag of $27.2 million and is seeking a long-term contract at the end of the season that would make him one of the league's highest-paid offensive players.
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No. 3– George Pickens, WR - Coming off a career year in which he finished third in the NFL in receiving yards with 1,452, Pickens is playing on the franchise tag of $27.2 million and is seeking a long-term contract at the end of the season that would make him one of the league's highest-paid offensive players.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 4 – Dak Prescott, QB -With four TD tosses in Week 2 vs. Washington, Dak became the Cowboys' all-time leader in TD passes with 249, surpassing Tony Romo.
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No. 4 – Dak Prescott, QB -With four TD tosses in Week 2 vs. Washington, Dak became the Cowboys' all-time leader in TD passes with 249, surpassing Tony Romo.

Corey Wernecke/Corey Wernecke/Dallas Cowboys
No. 5 – Bryan Anger, Punter - One of the most experienced players on the team, Anger is in his 15th pro season. He's a valuable member of special teams, not only as the punter but the holder for kicker Brandon Aubrey.
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No. 5 – Bryan Anger, Punter - One of the most experienced players on the team, Anger is in his 15th pro season. He's a valuable member of special teams, not only as the punter but the holder for kicker Brandon Aubrey.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
*No. 6– Donovan Ezeiruaku, OLB * - After switching to No. 6 in the offseason, Ezeiruaku was one of the highest-graded players against the Giants in Week 1, recording 10 tackles with a forced fumble.
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No. 6– Donovan Ezeiruaku, OLB - After switching to No. 6 in the offseason, Ezeiruaku was one of the highest-graded players against the Giants in Week 1, recording 10 tackles with a forced fumble.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
*No. 7 – Rashan Gary, OLB * - Acquired this offseason in a trade with the Packers, Gary brings experienced and leadership to the defense and has been one of the key pass-rushers so far in the 2026 season.
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No. 7 – Rashan Gary, OLB - Acquired this offseason in a trade with the Packers, Gary brings experienced and leadership to the defense and has been one of the key pass-rushers so far in the 2026 season.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
No. 9 – KaVontae Turpin, WR/KR - One of the NFL's most dangerous kick returns, Turpin has made three Pro Bowls as a return specialist during his four seasons in the NFL. But he's also becoming a valuable receiving threat, evident by his 86-yard touchdown catch against Washington last season.
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No. 9 – KaVontae Turpin, WR/KR - One of the NFL's most dangerous kick returns, Turpin has made three Pro Bowls as a return specialist during his four seasons in the NFL. But he's also becoming a valuable receiving threat, evident by his 86-yard touchdown catch against Washington last season.

AP Photo/Julio Cortez
No. 11– Elijah Clark, Safety - The second-year safety recently switched into No. 11 after wearing No. 38 for his rookie season. Clark figures to add both depth at safety and on special teams.
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No. 11– Elijah Clark, Safety - The second-year safety recently switched into No. 11 after wearing No. 38 for his rookie season. Clark figures to add both depth at safety and on special teams.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 13– Caleb Downs, Safety - Making his highly-anticipated NFL debut, Downs had a sack and forced fumble, playing all over the field as the slot corner, nickel safety and deep safety at times.
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No. 13– Caleb Downs, Safety - Making his highly-anticipated NFL debut, Downs had a sack and forced fumble, playing all over the field as the slot corner, nickel safety and deep safety at times.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 14– Markquese Bell, Safety - The Cowboys love Bell's versatility to play safety, linebacker and of course, special teams – making him a consistent option for the game-day roster each week.
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No. 14– Markquese Bell, Safety - The Cowboys love Bell's versatility to play safety, linebacker and of course, special teams – making him a consistent option for the game-day roster each week.

No. 17– Brandon Aubrey, Kicker - The NFL's highest-paid kicker has already had three phenomenal seasons in the league and enters Year 4 with high expectations again. Aubrey also looks to increase his NFL record of most career field goals of 60 yards or more – currently with six.
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No. 17– Brandon Aubrey, Kicker - The NFL's highest-paid kicker has already had three phenomenal seasons in the league and enters Year 4 with high expectations again. Aubrey also looks to increase his NFL record of most career field goals of 60 yards or more – currently with six.

AP Photo/Cooper Neill
No. 18– Jonathan Mingo, WR - After wearing No. 81 the last two years, Mingo has switched jerseys – flipping the numbers and hopefully flipping the script for his career. The second-round pick of the Panthers in 2023, Mingo had a great camp and preseason with the Cowboys and should be in line to not only play each week, but contribute on offense and special teams.
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No. 18– Jonathan Mingo, WR - After wearing No. 81 the last two years, Mingo has switched jerseys – flipping the numbers and hopefully flipping the script for his career. The second-round pick of the Panthers in 2023, Mingo had a great camp and preseason with the Cowboys and should be in line to not only play each week, but contribute on offense and special teams.

No. 16– Sam Howell, QB - The backup quarterback has been a heated debate all offseason and Howell's preseason finale performance likely helped him get the nod over Joe Milton, who is on the practice squad.
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No. 16– Sam Howell, QB - The backup quarterback has been a heated debate all offseason and Howell's preseason finale performance likely helped him get the nod over Joe Milton, who is on the practice squad.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 19 - Ryan Flournoy, WR - The Cowboys are excited about Flournoy's upside, evident by extending his contract a year just before the start of the 2026 season.
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No. 19 - Ryan Flournoy, WR - The Cowboys are excited about Flournoy's upside, evident by extending his contract a year just before the start of the 2026 season.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 21– Caelen Carson, CB - After battling several cornerbacks for the final roster spots in the secondary, Carson stuck around once again. Carson adds experience and depth to the position.
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No. 21– Caelen Carson, CB - After battling several cornerbacks for the final roster spots in the secondary, Carson stuck around once again. Carson adds experience and depth to the position.

No. 23– Ameer Speed, CB - After wearing No. 39 this offseason, Speed switched to No. 23. His size and length should give the Cowboys an added boost in the secondary and on special teams, where he played mostly to begin the 2026 season.
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No. 23– Ameer Speed, CB - After wearing No. 39 this offseason, Speed switched to No. 23. His size and length should give the Cowboys an added boost in the secondary and on special teams, where he played mostly to begin the 2026 season.

©Sam Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 Sam Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 24– Malik Hooker, Safety - Another player who switched numbers this offseason, Hooker went from No. 28 to 24. But in the first game of the season, Hooker suffered a fractured forearm injury that will keep him out a few games, but the Cowboys decided not to put him on an IR list, which would automatically keep him out four weeks.
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No. 24– Malik Hooker, Safety - Another player who switched numbers this offseason, Hooker went from No. 28 to 24. But in the first game of the season, Hooker suffered a fractured forearm injury that will keep him out a few games, but the Cowboys decided not to put him on an IR list, which would automatically keep him out four weeks.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 26– DaRon Bland, CB - The Cowboys can only hope Bland returns to the form he showed in 2023, when we set the NFL record for most pick-6 touchdowns in a season with five. Bland has had a healthy offseason and it showed with a strong training camp.
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No. 26– DaRon Bland, CB - The Cowboys can only hope Bland returns to the form he showed in 2023, when we set the NFL record for most pick-6 touchdowns in a season with five. Bland has had a healthy offseason and it showed with a strong training camp.

No. 28– Shavon Revel, CB - Another number change from last year, Revel moved to No. 28 this season. Revel has been the starter on the outside and recovered a fumble in Week 1 and had a key PBU vs. Washington.
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No. 28– Shavon Revel, CB - Another number change from last year, Revel moved to No. 28 this season. Revel has been the starter on the outside and recovered a fumble in Week 1 and had a key PBU vs. Washington.

Trevor Fleeman/Trevor Fleeman/DALLAS COWBOYS
No. 29– Devin Moore, CB - Technically not on the active roster, Moore is currently on IR-desginated to return. The rookie will miss the first four games at least and could return to action for the first time on Oct. 8 against the Bucs.
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No. 29– Devin Moore, CB - Technically not on the active roster, Moore is currently on IR-desginated to return. The rookie will miss the first four games at least and could return to action for the first time on Oct. 8 against the Bucs.

No. 30– Hunter Luepke, FB - Changing numbers wasn't his first choice, but after some convincing and a financial agreement with Von Miller, Luepke is now in No. 30.
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No. 30– Hunter Luepke, FB - Changing numbers wasn't his first choice, but after some convincing and a financial agreement with Von Miller, Luepke is now in No. 30.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 31– Emari Demercado, RB - A late addition to the team this offseason, Demercado was successfully claimed off waivers following the initial NFL cutdowns to 53 players. He returns to Dallas as a TCU product thrilled to help contribute alongside Javonte Williams and Malik Davis.
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No. 31– Emari Demercado, RB - A late addition to the team this offseason, Demercado was successfully claimed off waivers following the initial NFL cutdowns to 53 players. He returns to Dallas as a TCU product thrilled to help contribute alongside Javonte Williams and Malik Davis.

No. 32 – Tyler Goodson, RB
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No. 32 – Tyler Goodson, RB

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
No. 33– Javonte Williams, RB - The first signing in free agency in 2025, Williams became the bell cow for the Cowboys over the course of what became a breakout season and, one year later, became the first contract extension by the Cowboys as they solidify their RB1 role with one of the best in the league.
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No. 33– Javonte Williams, RB - The first signing in free agency in 2025, Williams became the bell cow for the Cowboys over the course of what became a breakout season and, one year later, became the first contract extension by the Cowboys as they solidify their RB1 role with one of the best in the league.

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 34– Jalen Thompson, Safety - Thompson made his Cowboys debut against the Giants in Week 1 and finished the game with nine tackles.
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No. 34– Jalen Thompson, Safety - Thompson made his Cowboys debut against the Giants in Week 1 and finished the game with nine tackles.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
15 August 2026: Game day captains Luke Schoonmaker (86), Marist Liufau (35), Alijah Clark (38) of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL preseason 17-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
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15 August 2026: Game day captains Luke Schoonmaker (86), Marist Liufau (35), Alijah Clark (38)
of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL preseason 17-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 40– Von Miller, OLB - Where does one begin here? Miller is a seven-time All-Pro, an eight-time Pro Bowler, a two-time Super Bowl champion, a former Super Bowl MVP and, amongst other things, he's a native of the Dallas-Fort Worth area (DeSoto). Miller is home, playing for his hometown team and "living the dream".
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No. 40– Von Miller, OLB - Where does one begin here? Miller is a seven-time All-Pro, an eight-time Pro Bowler, a two-time Super Bowl champion, a former Super Bowl MVP and, amongst other things, he's a native of the Dallas-Fort Worth area (DeSoto). Miller is home, playing for his hometown team and "living the dream".

No. 41– James Houston, OLB - A pleasant surprise for the Cowboys last season, Houston arrived and did everything they hoped he'd do in his first year with the club. He has become one of the best situational pass rushers on the team and only stands to improve with Christian Parker at the helm.
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No. 41– James Houston, OLB - A pleasant surprise for the Cowboys last season, Houston arrived and did everything they hoped he'd do in his first year with the club. He has become one of the best situational pass rushers on the team and only stands to improve with Christian Parker at the helm.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 44– Trent Sieg, LS - Following a legend is a tall task, to say the very least. But just as you never heard the name of L.P. Ladouceur called in a game (well, once), you've also never heard Sieg's since joining the Cowboys in 2023, one of the valuable players on the roster with the power to help determine field position with every long snap.
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No. 44– Trent Sieg, LS - Following a legend is a tall task, to say the very least. But just as you never heard the name of L.P. Ladouceur called in a game (well, once), you've also never heard Sieg's since joining the Cowboys in 2023, one of the valuable players on the roster with the power to help determine field position with every long snap.

AP Photo/Cooper Neill
No. 50– Shemar James, LB - Entering the second year of his NFL career, the former Gator is a tackling machine for the Cowboys, as he was at Florida. James is one of the better special teams players in Dallas who will also be looked upon to make waves on the defensive side of the ball as well.
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No. 50– Shemar James, LB - Entering the second year of his NFL career, the former Gator is a tackling machine for the Cowboys, as he was at Florida. James is one of the better special teams players in Dallas who will also be looked upon to make waves on the defensive side of the ball as well.

No. 51– Nick Leverett, OL - The loss of Tyler Smith leaves the Cowboys searching for offensive line depth, but they don't have to search far. Leverett is a swing interior lineman signed for just such an occasion, activated to the 53-man roster to help ensure consistency in the trenches.
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No. 51– Nick Leverett, OL - The loss of Tyler Smith leaves the Cowboys searching for offensive line depth, but they don't have to search far. Leverett is a swing interior lineman signed for just such an occasion, activated to the 53-man roster to help ensure consistency in the trenches.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
No. 52– Tyler Booker, OL- Entering his second season, Booker is the team's starting right guard and had one of the highest grades of any player Sunday against the Giants in Week 1.
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No. 52– Tyler Booker, OL- Entering his second season, Booker is the team's starting right guard and had one of the highest grades of any player Sunday against the Giants in Week 1.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 53– Dee Winters, LB - In dire need of figuring out their LB depth chart, and not wanting to leave NFL Draft weekend without acquiring an impact player at that position, the Cowboys made a move to trade with the San Francisco 49ers to acquire Winters who, to this point, looks like he'll be a bit of a nightmare for opposing offenses.
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No. 53– Dee Winters, LB - In dire need of figuring out their LB depth chart, and not wanting to leave NFL Draft weekend without acquiring an impact player at that position, the Cowboys made a move to trade with the San Francisco 49ers to acquire Winters who, to this point, looks like he'll be a bit of a nightmare for opposing offenses.

No. 55 – Jaishawn Barham - The rookie linebacker got his first start in Week 2, replacing the injured DeMarvion Overshown. Barham recorded a key forced fumble that led to a game-changing turnover for the Cowboys.
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No. 55 – Jaishawn Barham - The rookie linebacker got his first start in Week 2, replacing the injured DeMarvion Overshown. Barham recorded a key forced fumble that led to a game-changing turnover for the Cowboys.

©Sam Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 Sam Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 56– Cooper Beebe, C - Enters his third season as the Cowboys' starting center.
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No. 56– Cooper Beebe, C - Enters his third season as the Cowboys' starting center.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
No. 57 – Malachi Lawrence - The first-round pick made his NFL debut against the Giants and has been among the pass-rush rotation early in his rookie season.
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No. 57 – Malachi Lawrence - The first-round pick made his NFL debut against the Giants and has been among the pass-rush rotation early in his rookie season.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
20260910_DAL_Practice-76
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Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
No. 60–Tyler Guyton, T - Not many in the NFL entered training camp with as much pressure on their shoulders as did Guyton, and all the former first-round pick did was respond with the best camp of his career, and his healthiest. Guyton feels good, and plans on making sure that translates into him playing very, very well in 2026.
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No. 60–Tyler Guyton, T - Not many in the NFL entered training camp with as much pressure on their shoulders as did Guyton, and all the former first-round pick did was respond with the best camp of his career, and his healthiest. Guyton feels good, and plans on making sure that translates into him playing very, very well in 2026.

No. 65 – Ajani Cornelius, OL - Heading into his second year out of Oregon, the Cowboys have tried Cornelius out at guard during the preseason, where he put together some good reps.
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No. 65 – Ajani Cornelius, OL - Heading into his second year out of Oregon, the Cowboys have tried Cornelius out at guard during the preseason, where he put together some good reps.

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 66 – T.J. Bass, OL - After placing the second-round tender on Bass earlier the offseason, Bass steps into a massive role for Dallas early in the season, starting at left guard in place of Tyler Smith.
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No. 66 – T.J. Bass, OL - After placing the second-round tender on Bass earlier the offseason, Bass steps into a massive role for Dallas early in the season, starting at left guard in place of Tyler Smith.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
No. 67 – Drew Shelton, OL - One of the Cowboys' three fourth-round picks from the 2026 NFL Draft, Shelton has plenty of room for growth and development at tackle and potentially guard.
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No. 67 – Drew Shelton, OL - One of the Cowboys' three fourth-round picks from the 2026 NFL Draft, Shelton has plenty of room for growth and development at tackle and potentially guard.

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 73 – Tyler Smith, OL - While currently on IR recovering from thumb surgery, Smith will provide a big boost to Dallas' offensive line upon his return as he seeks fourth straight Pro Bowl season.
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No. 73 – Tyler Smith, OL - While currently on IR recovering from thumb surgery, Smith will provide a big boost to Dallas' offensive line upon his return as he seeks fourth straight Pro Bowl season.

No. 77 – Broderick Jones, OT - After trading third- and fifth-round picks for Jones after the preseason, the Cowboys made him the swing tackle for his Cowboys debut against the Giants in Week 1.
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No. 77 – Broderick Jones, OT - After trading third- and fifth-round picks for Jones after the preseason, the Cowboys made him the swing tackle for his Cowboys debut against the Giants in Week 1.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 78 – Terence Steele, OT - One of Dallas' iron men on the offensive line, Steele has now been challenged by the coaching staff to hold on to the starting right tackle job he's held for the most part since 2020.
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No. 78 – Terence Steele, OT - One of Dallas' iron men on the offensive line, Steele has now been challenged by the coaching staff to hold on to the starting right tackle job he's held for the most part since 2020.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 80 – Camden Brown, WR - The Cowboys' darling of training camp and the preseason, Brown, a UDFA out of Georgia Southern, did enough to prove himself worthy of being on the 53-man roster in one of Dallas' deepest position rooms.
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No. 80 – Camden Brown, WR - The Cowboys' darling of training camp and the preseason, Brown, a UDFA out of Georgia Southern, did enough to prove himself worthy of being on the 53-man roster in one of Dallas' deepest position rooms.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
No. 86 – Luke Schoonmaker, TE - After Brevyn Spann-Ford has grown into the role of the Cowboys' TE2, Schoonmaker has a lot to prove heading into his fourth season with Dallas.
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No. 86 – Luke Schoonmaker, TE - After Brevyn Spann-Ford has grown into the role of the Cowboys' TE2, Schoonmaker has a lot to prove heading into his fourth season with Dallas.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 87 – Jake Ferguson, TE - Ferguson has become the first Cowboys tight end since Doug Cosbie in 1983 to score three TDs in the first three games of the season.
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No. 87 – Jake Ferguson, TE - Ferguson has become the first Cowboys tight end since Doug Cosbie in 1983 to score three TDs in the first three games of the season.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
No. 88 – CeeDee Lamb, WR - Lamb has surpassed Dez Bryant for 5th on the Cowboys all-time list for receiving yards and had a huge Week 2 game vs. Washington, catching Dak's record-setting TD.
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No. 88 – CeeDee Lamb, WR - Lamb has surpassed Dez Bryant for 5th on the Cowboys all-time list for receiving yards and had a huge Week 2 game vs. Washington, catching Dak's record-setting TD.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
No. 89 – Brevyn Spann-Ford, TE - With a new three-year extension to show for it, Spann-Ford has earned the trust of the Cowboys' coaching staff to become an integral part of the offense for the foreseeable future.
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No. 89 – Brevyn Spann-Ford, TE - With a new three-year extension to show for it, Spann-Ford has earned the trust of the Cowboys' coaching staff to become an integral part of the offense for the foreseeable future.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 90 – Jonathan Bullard, DT - Bullard's veteran experience of 11 years in the NFL has already been noticed early in the season. But a calf injury he sustained in Rio could keep him out a few weeks.
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No. 90 – Jonathan Bullard, DT - Bullard's veteran experience of 11 years in the NFL has already been noticed early in the season. But a calf injury he sustained in Rio could keep him out a few weeks.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 91 – Otito Ogbonnia, DT - In his first season in Dallas, Ogbonnia has been one of the more productive defensive players after three games, leading all DTs with 10 tackles.
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No. 91 – Otito Ogbonnia, DT - In his first season in Dallas, Ogbonnia has been one of the more productive defensive players after three games, leading all DTs with 10 tackles.

Trevor Fleeman/Trevor Fleeman/DALLAS COWBOYS
No. 92 – Quinnen Williams, DT - Williams is one of the cornerstones of this defense and a team captain.
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No. 92 – Quinnen Williams, DT - Williams is one of the cornerstones of this defense and a team captain.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 97– Kenny Clark, DT - The veteran defensive tackle is a team captain and one of the anchors on the Cowboys D-line.
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No. 97– Kenny Clark, DT - The veteran defensive tackle is a team captain and one of the anchors on the Cowboys D-line.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
No. 99 – LT Overton, DT - In a deep defensive tackle room, Overton adds a smaller, but strong and powerful option that can line up in multiple different positions along the front.
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No. 99 – LT Overton, DT - In a deep defensive tackle room, Overton adds a smaller, but strong and powerful option that can line up in multiple different positions along the front.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
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Jerry Jones 'disappointed' in Cowboys' opener, communication struggles

Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday that he was "disappointed" in Dallas' Week 1 loss to the Giants and the communication miscues on defense, but is "optimistic" his team can play better.

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Malik Hooker, DeMarvion Overshown to miss a couple weeks with injuries

The Cowboys are set to be without LB DeMarvion Overshown (hamstring) and Malik Hooker (forearm) for a couple of weeks, according to head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

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Zero to 100: Here's your 2026 Dallas Cowboys roster

Check out the full 53-man roster as the Cowboys get ready for Week 1 against the Giants.

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Brevyn Spann-Ford agrees to terms on extension with Cowboys

The Cowboys and tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford have agreed to terms on a new extension.

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Kenny Clark honored by captain's patch, 'excited' to get going vs. Giants

It didn't take long for Kenny Clark to show the Cowboys they made the right decision in 2025, and the three-time Pro Bowler is locked and loaded for 2026.

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Tyler Guyton on Tyler Smith, self-confidence entering 2026 season

The former first-round pick knows exactly what's expected of him in his third season with the Cowboys and, if his training camp is any indication, Dallas will enjoy what happens next.

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