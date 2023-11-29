Lamb, Cowboys not focused on Vegas odds vs. SEA

And so it goes, the Cowboys aren't looking past the Seahawks toward their coming rematch with the Philadelphia Eagles next week, largely because the only way to make the latter truly matter [more] is to send Pete Carroll's team home with a loss.

It won't be easy, however, particularly given how talented the secondary in Seattle is — making for a key matchup when that unit takes the field against a white-hot Dak Prescott and his stable of weapons.

"First of all, they're tall and fast," said Lamb of the Seahawks' cornerbacks. "That's game-breaking. To have that type of length on the outside, you've really gotta work your technique against those guys.

"They're young. They're fast. They're passionate about the game. It's gonna be a great comp."

To this point in the season, the Cowboys have not simply defeated opponents at home, but rather nuked them into oblivion; and that's evidenced by not only the current 12-game win streak in Arlington but also in the jaw-droppingly lopsided 205-60 point differential.

Prescott and Lamb are now very comfortable in the Texas Coast offense, and Brandin Cooks has joined Jake Ferguson as being yet another concrete option for head coach and offensive play-caller Mike McCarthy, and then there's KaVontae Turpin — who himself is impacting games on offense as well as in the return game.

They're firing on all cylinders, and simply need to keep the good times rolling against a very capable Seahawks defense.