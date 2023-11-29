Lamb, Cowboys not focused on Vegas odds vs. SEA

FRISCO, TX — Yes, the Seattle Seahawks have lost two straight heading into their looming matchup on Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys but, no, their recent struggles isn't indicative of just how dangerous of a team they can be on most weeks. And with teams having plenty to play for in Week 13, count on a full-on battle at AT&T Stadium.
For his part, CeeDee Lamb says the Cowboys are locked in on trying to win their fourth straight game and 13 consecutive outings at home, and Vegas odds don't line up in-between the lines.
"Not worried about being the favorite," said the All-Pro wide receiver. "And we've gotta do this one week at a time. You'll get beside yourself [when you're] looking forward, and fast forwarding everything. We leave that to everybody else."
And so it goes, the Cowboys aren't looking past the Seahawks toward their coming rematch with the Philadelphia Eagles next week, largely because the only way to make the latter truly matter [more] is to send Pete Carroll's team home with a loss.
It won't be easy, however, particularly given how talented the secondary in Seattle is — making for a key matchup when that unit takes the field against a white-hot Dak Prescott and his stable of weapons.
"First of all, they're tall and fast," said Lamb of the Seahawks' cornerbacks. "That's game-breaking. To have that type of length on the outside, you've really gotta work your technique against those guys.
"They're young. They're fast. They're passionate about the game. It's gonna be a great comp."
To this point in the season, the Cowboys have not simply defeated opponents at home, but rather nuked them into oblivion; and that's evidenced by not only the current 12-game win streak in Arlington but also in the jaw-droppingly lopsided 205-60 point differential.
Prescott and Lamb are now very comfortable in the Texas Coast offense, and Brandin Cooks has joined Jake Ferguson as being yet another concrete option for head coach and offensive play-caller Mike McCarthy, and then there's KaVontae Turpin — who himself is impacting games on offense as well as in the return game.
They're firing on all cylinders, and simply need to keep the good times rolling against a very capable Seahawks defense.
"We've put ourselves in a great position to set ourselves apart offensively," Lamb said. "We've made more of an identity for ourselves, which is to take more shots and to be more aggressive. The play-style is still physical, but I'm very excited for this."