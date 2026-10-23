Mailbag: Does defense just need more time?

(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)
How about we give folks more time, huh? The Cowboys have a new defensive coordinator who is trying to instill his brand of defense. We expected them to be better but were blindsided by them being worse. Do we just need to give the defense the thing we don't want to give … time? – Carl Dorsey/Longview, TX
Nick: I don't think so. I know it seems logical but "time" isn't something any of us have enough of. When you think about how bad this defense was last year, the Cowboys went out and did just about everything imaginable to make them better.
They signed more free agents than we've seen them do in several years. They made a trade for Gary and then added Von Miller. They spent most of their draft resources on defense, including one of the most coveted players in the draft.
They had all offseason to get this defense better and it's not. And it's more than just injuries in the secondary, because there is no consistent pass rush either.
Sure, more time would help but to think this defense is worse than before ... I would've thought they needed a few moves in the offseason to change that. I'm not saying there's no hope but it's not too early to be disappointed by this product after all the moves they've made to fix it.
Patrik: It sure looks that way, and that's very promising on that side of the ball. Christian Parker was up against two huge hurdles through the first six games: he's a new coordinator and his defense has been ravaged by injuries, forcing him to try to piece it all together (as a first-time coordinator) with several backups at key positions. In looking at the last three games, stretching back to Houston, the defense hasn't been perfect BUT it's been improved and has given the offense a chance to win the game each time.
Unfortunately, the offense has faltered, but there's progress on defense, and with the addition of Mike Pettine to help advise and with guys getting healthy and returning to the field, don't be surprised if that progress ratchets up — very soon. But, as wild as this is to say, all things in Dallas considered, the offense has to help them out.
Mailbag
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