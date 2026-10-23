Mailbag: Does defense just need more time?

(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

How about we give folks more time, huh? The Cowboys have a new defensive coordinator who is trying to instill his brand of defense. We expected them to be better but were blindsided by them being worse. Do we just need to give the defense the thing we don't want to give … time? – Carl Dorsey/Longview, TX

Nick: I don't think so. I know it seems logical but "time" isn't something any of us have enough of. When you think about how bad this defense was last year, the Cowboys went out and did just about everything imaginable to make them better.

They signed more free agents than we've seen them do in several years. They made a trade for Gary and then added Von Miller. They spent most of their draft resources on defense, including one of the most coveted players in the draft.

They had all offseason to get this defense better and it's not. And it's more than just injuries in the secondary, because there is no consistent pass rush either.