Tommy: Maybe a little bit, but I'm not sounding any alarms personally. A couple of his kicks have been blocked, and he's been asked to hit some longer than 60 yard field goals this year, so those I'm okay with saying he's human.

What does spark at least a little bit of eyebrow raising is two missed extra points and the kickoff landing-zone penalties. Extra points speak for themselves. Kicks short of the landing zone I get happening once in a while because of how Aubrey is trying to execute dirty ball kicks, but I think it's happened a bit too often, giving opposing offenses great starting field position against a defense that's struggled.

So there are reasons to want a lot more for the highest-paid kicker in the league for sure, but I don't foresee a need for anything drastic moving forward at all.

Nick: I said last week that I wouldn't fall into this trap and be "concerned" until he started missing routine kicks and maybe extra points, too. Well, here we are after he not only missed an extra point, but it didn't seem like there were any of the normal "kicking excuses" that usually come with misses, such as a bad snap, or having to kick in the wind or off a bad surface. This was at home and he just missed it.

That;s definitely something we're not. used to with Aubrey so yes, it's only natural to start having some concerns. Let's not forget he still came back and made another 50-yarder and for the most part, the majority of his misses this year, when they're not blocked have been 50 or 60-yard range.