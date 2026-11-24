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The Cowboys again have a bad defense, yet people blame Dak Prescott. I was just curious if that drives you guys as crazy as it drives me. Dak has had his bad moments this season, but he's the absolute least of this team's problems. – Ralph Gruendel/Bloomfield, NJ
Nick: Well, let's be honest about one part – he's the highest-paid player in the history of the NFL. So that has to be mentioned first because I'm sure he gets judged by that.
No other quarterback has topped $60 million per season and so, considering he hasn't won the big game or really gotten his team close to that, Dak is going to be linked to that contract – fair or not.
But I've learned to just accept that criticism is always going to follow the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys. I never could understand why an undrafted QB from Eastern Illinois jumped into the scene and played the way he did – and still got the criticism Tony Romo did.
And now, you've got a guy who was a fourth-round pick, thrown into the fire from the start, has played as long as he has and been a really good player with just about every passing record known to man for the Cowboys.
And then when you factor in that Dak is one of the most likable players in the NFL, it's always weird if he gets a lot of negative criticism his way.
But I like to be fair about everything. I enjoyed watching Romo. I enjoy watching Dak. I think they're both great players. But I don't look at their careers being wasted because they didn't win. As the quarterbacks, they control a lot of what has happened – and didn't happen.
But overall, I think people that like to be negative towards Dak, are really just being negative towards the Cowboys and it always starts with the quarterback.
Kurt: I do find it amazing that many fans consistently underrate Prescott. However, that's what happens when you win only two playoff games in 10 seasons.
But the stats certainly validate him as being one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL. Just look at Sunday's win over the Titans. Prescott became only the fifth signal-caller in league history with multiple games posting at least 300 passing yards, four touchdown throws and a rushing score. The others on that list? Drew Brees, Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen, all of whom are either in the Hall of Fame or will be. That's pretty stout company.
Prescott is currently leading the NFL in passing yards (3,049) and is seventh among active quarterbacks with 39,038 career yards, a total that already is the most in Cowboys history. And before the season is done, he could move into the top 25 all-time in league record books, eclipsing Johnny Unitas and Joe Montana, a couple more Hall of Famers.
We could list several other stats that stand out, but you get the point. He's a top-10 quarterback in the game today with some outlets, like Pro Football Focus, ranking him in the top five.
Prescott, though, is again saddled this year with a defense and special teams that are simply not giving him enough help. The Athletic has what they call the Quarterback Betrayal Index that shows the difference between a quarterback's ranking in expected points added compared to his team's defense/special teams' EPA. Prescott's figure is minus-28, easily the biggest difference. And want to take a guess whose total was the worst last season?
Does some of the blame fall on Prescott? Of course, but knowing so much of the Cowboys' success (or lack thereof) is out of his hands also has to be frustrating. Regardless, no matter what happens, no matter how many yards he earns or touchdowns he throws, or even how many wins he racks up in the regular season, Prescott's perception by some as not being good enough will continue until he and the Cowboys actually make some noise in the playoffs.
Because unless your last name is Staubach or Aikman, that's life as a Dallas Cowboys quarterback.
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