Kurt: I do find it amazing that many fans consistently underrate Prescott. However, that's what happens when you win only two playoff games in 10 seasons.



But the stats certainly validate him as being one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL. Just look at Sunday's win over the Titans. Prescott became only the fifth signal-caller in league history with multiple games posting at least 300 passing yards, four touchdown throws and a rushing score. The others on that list? Drew Brees, Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen, all of whom are either in the Hall of Fame or will be. That's pretty stout company.



Prescott is currently leading the NFL in passing yards (3,049) and is seventh among active quarterbacks with 39,038 career yards, a total that already is the most in Cowboys history. And before the season is done, he could move into the top 25 all-time in league record books, eclipsing Johnny Unitas and Joe Montana, a couple more Hall of Famers.



We could list several other stats that stand out, but you get the point. He's a top-10 quarterback in the game today with some outlets, like Pro Football Focus, ranking him in the top five.



Prescott, though, is again saddled this year with a defense and special teams that are simply not giving him enough help. The Athletic has what they call the Quarterback Betrayal Index that shows the difference between a quarterback's ranking in expected points added compared to his team's defense/special teams' EPA. Prescott's figure is minus-28, easily the biggest difference. And want to take a guess whose total was the worst last season?



Does some of the blame fall on Prescott? Of course, but knowing so much of the Cowboys' success (or lack thereof) is out of his hands also has to be frustrating. Regardless, no matter what happens, no matter how many yards he earns or touchdowns he throws, or even how many wins he racks up in the regular season, Prescott's perception by some as not being good enough will continue until he and the Cowboys actually make some noise in the playoffs.



Because unless your last name is Staubach or Aikman, that's life as a Dallas Cowboys quarterback.