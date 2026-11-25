Mickey: Well, to me DeMo always seemed perfect to be an outside linebacker in a 4-3 scheme on the weakside where his speed and athletic ability could better be put to use. So now, going forward, that is somewhat the role he is being utilized at since coming back from injury. Not an outside linebacker so much in a base 3-4 defense since that requires being able to set the edge against the run and taking on offensive linemen at the line of scrimmage. But maybe more so as an outside linebacker in the nickel in passing situations. That would allow him to better use his versatile athletic skills at times in coverage but also blitzing. Overshown played 21 snaps in this Titans game and playing "the edge" on the nickel at the line of scrimmage or outside linebacker would seem to be a better use of his talents to me. Let's see how he is used against the Eagles on Thanksgiving.