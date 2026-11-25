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Many of us were surprised when the Cowboys slotted DeMarvion Overshown in at middle linebacker during training camp. Finally seeing him lining up on the edge against the Titans seemed to make more sense. Can he find consistent success rushing the passer as an outside linebacker? – Chris Watkins/*Irving*, TX
Mickey: Well, to me DeMo always seemed perfect to be an outside linebacker in a 4-3 scheme on the weakside where his speed and athletic ability could better be put to use. So now, going forward, that is somewhat the role he is being utilized at since coming back from injury. Not an outside linebacker so much in a base 3-4 defense since that requires being able to set the edge against the run and taking on offensive linemen at the line of scrimmage. But maybe more so as an outside linebacker in the nickel in passing situations. That would allow him to better use his versatile athletic skills at times in coverage but also blitzing. Overshown played 21 snaps in this Titans game and playing "the edge" on the nickel at the line of scrimmage or outside linebacker would seem to be a better use of his talents to me. Let's see how he is used against the Eagles on Thanksgiving.
Tommy: I think he has the traits to be effective as a pass rusher, the question is, if that's what the staff has in mind for him, can the technique be good enough to have an impact when you make the change mid season?
There's no question about Overshown's athleticism. He's quick, has great closing speed and his arms can extend further than some to reach and impact the quarterback if he's able to get into the backfield. Plus, he's always got the potential to make a splash play, and the more he's got a chance to get after the quarterback, the more potential opportunites there are to make those kinds of plays.
Of course, the biggest thing that Overshown will have to prove is his availability. He's got to be on the field in order to have a chance to make these plays.
Mailbag
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