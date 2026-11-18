Head coach Brian Schottenheimer called the team's tackling "atrocious" after the 49ers game. Why does this continue to be a problem? Is it poor technique? A lack of want-to? And do how they get better when players can't really hit or tackle to the ground during practice? – Ron Foster**/ Dallas, TX

Mickey: Great question. One needed to be asked to the NFL and NFLPA as they constructed the most recent CBA limiting padded practices to once a week and physicality during those workouts, and that goes back to training camp, too. Not sure the problem is a lack of want-to as you've stated. Think at times it is poor technique and other times not being in the right place at the right time, thus reducing the ability to make plays. At times Cowboys defenders seem to be overly pursuing the play instead of maintaining their own responsibilities, thus being out of position to make plays. And in this past game, tackling could have improved but too many times the Cowboys were caught chasing the ball and Brock Purdy instead of maintaining either gap control against the run or in pass rush, along with individual coverage assignments.