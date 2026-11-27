It has been a few years since the Cowboys have inducted anyone into the Ring of Honor. Who is the next candidate you think will go in, and who would you like to see go in? I'd nominate Danny White and Nate Newton as players I'd like to see go in. – Rick Petty/* Arlington *, TX

Patrik: So many belong in this conversation, and that's what makes it a tough call. Speaking from a recency standpoint, I'm not sure how you long you'd wait to add Jason Witten or Tony Romo (probably need some time on the latter for things to die down, though). That said, from a historical standpoint, Danny White and Nate Newton absolutely deserve the nod first. But what about Zack Martin and Tyron Smith; and Harvey Martin, Charles Waters and Ed "Too Tall" Jones, just to name a few more? This is an impossible question that is frying my brain. Pressed to a wall to answer, and knowing I'm going to second-guess it no matter what I say here, I'd go with Witten. He is, like the others, the epitome of what a Cowboy should be ... in every possible way.