Kurt: I get why folks would like to see the Cowboys pick up the pace on offense. Far too many times, we've seen them have to rally from behind using a no-huddle, fast-paced attack.



According to Next Gen Stats, the Cowboys rank eighth in the NFL for no-huddle usage (8%) and are seventh in yards per play in the no-huddle offense (7.0). That's compared to the 5.6 yards per play they've earned when traveling at their normal pace. Of course, as we know, in the no-huddle they're usually in desperation mode and trying to push the ball downfield, oftentimes against defenses that are playing it safe.



Still, on paper, Dak Prescott and company appear to be better when working fast. And I wouldn't be opposed to, like you said, mixing in the no-huddle from time to time just to keep opponents on their toes. The problem, though, is that if they don't score, then out comes an already shaky defense working on even shorter rest. That seems a recipe for disaster around these parts.



Why? Well, six teams have scored at least 30 points in five games or more this season, including the Cowboys. The other five clubs have combined to post a 25-2 record. Dallas is 3-3. The league is also 13-1 during this 2026 campaign when reaching 40 points, and yes, you know who has the one loss.



The point of all this is that the offense is doing its part. The Cowboys are tied for fifth in average points (28.6), they are tied for fourth in average first-quarter points (6) and tied for 12th in average first-half points (12). And just for good measure, they lead the league in average points in the second half (16.6).



Which begs the question: What more can they do? Yes, the offense has had its share of lulls a frustrating number of times this season, including being outscored 28-3 during one stretch in the loss to the 49ers, but overall they're producing enough to win. So ideally, the Cowboys would eat up the clock with lengthy, time-consuming drives that end with seven points because, in truth, the best defense for this team right now is keeping the offense on the field.