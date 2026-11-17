(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)
It seems that when the Cowboys go into their two-minute offense, Dak Prescott gets laser-focused, so why not go no-huddle right off the bat and get the offense clicking from the opening drive? You can still have running plays, but pick up the pace because until the defense gets things figured out, the offense needs to score more and put pressure on the opposing team. – Michael Shafer/Sparks, NV
Nick: I wouldn't be opposed to doing this in spurts to change up the rhythm. The reason it doesn't happen all the time to start the game or just every series is to protect the defense. Sure, there seems to be some success in doing it, but it's not always the case. Going three-and-out and taking off about 15 seconds of game clock will only put your defense out there quicker. And as we all know, that's not exactly a good thing. If the defense gives up a 10-play, 75-yard drive for a touchdown, the last thing it needs is a quick drive on offense and to go right back out there.
But I do agree that there's a time and place for it. Maybe after a turnover or a quick drive by the offense and it's a chance to switch up the momentum and pace a little bit. You're right that Dak has total command of the offense and it does seem to put the defense on its heels a little bit.
Usually though, the end of the half, end of the game and definitely on Sunday when the 49ers went to more of a prevent-mode, the coverages look different when the Cowboys are going to a hurry-up offense. It's not only that they're in rhythm and moving the ball with ease, but the coverages are softer in an attempt to prevent the Cowboys from scoring quickly. So I do think there's some reasoning to go hurry-up earlier in the game, but it can't be all the time and it has to be at the right moments.
Kurt: I get why folks would like to see the Cowboys pick up the pace on offense. Far too many times, we've seen them have to rally from behind using a no-huddle, fast-paced attack.
According to Next Gen Stats, the Cowboys rank eighth in the NFL for no-huddle usage (8%) and are seventh in yards per play in the no-huddle offense (7.0). That's compared to the 5.6 yards per play they've earned when traveling at their normal pace. Of course, as we know, in the no-huddle they're usually in desperation mode and trying to push the ball downfield, oftentimes against defenses that are playing it safe.
Still, on paper, Dak Prescott and company appear to be better when working fast. And I wouldn't be opposed to, like you said, mixing in the no-huddle from time to time just to keep opponents on their toes. The problem, though, is that if they don't score, then out comes an already shaky defense working on even shorter rest. That seems a recipe for disaster around these parts.
Why? Well, six teams have scored at least 30 points in five games or more this season, including the Cowboys. The other five clubs have combined to post a 25-2 record. Dallas is 3-3. The league is also 13-1 during this 2026 campaign when reaching 40 points, and yes, you know who has the one loss.
The point of all this is that the offense is doing its part. The Cowboys are tied for fifth in average points (28.6), they are tied for fourth in average first-quarter points (6) and tied for 12th in average first-half points (12). And just for good measure, they lead the league in average points in the second half (16.6).
Which begs the question: What more can they do? Yes, the offense has had its share of lulls a frustrating number of times this season, including being outscored 28-3 during one stretch in the loss to the 49ers, but overall they're producing enough to win. So ideally, the Cowboys would eat up the clock with lengthy, time-consuming drives that end with seven points because, in truth, the best defense for this team right now is keeping the offense on the field.
Mailbag
Here's your chance to ask a question for the staff writers. Submit your entry now!