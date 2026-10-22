Mailbag: Why is offensive identity still an issue?

Last week Klayton Adams said the offense is still looking for its identity, but it's all the same players from last season, the same coordinator and the same play-caller. How can they not know what their identity is at this point? – Robert Garcia/* Dallas *, TX

Patrik: Because they're trying to be something they aren't, that's why. This is not the Air Raid offense. Even the Greatest Show on Turf saw Marshall Faulk shred teams on the ground, every year, and that's what the Cowboys should be aspiring toward. No, Javonte Williams isn't Marshall Faulk, but he is one of the best RB in the league currently, and he's been all but abandoned as of late. Passing on 37 out of 38 plays to follow his rushing touchdown is egregious, and that's the bottom line. With Tyler Smith back on the field, not running the ball is mind-boggling in games that aren't a blowout. Hopefully, that changes in Philly but, until/unless it does, the identity they established in 2025 will stay there: in 2025.