McCarthy Outlines Practice Plan For Dak Prescott

Oct 27, 2021 at 11:00 AM
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

FRISCO, Texas – Dak Prescott's calf strain has "improved every day" since the injury occurred 10 days ago against the Patriots, and he will take part in at least the individual portion of Wednesday's practice, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said.

Backup quarterback Cooper Rush will get some work with the first-team offense in practice, and he normally gets a first-team rep during a normal preparation week, McCarthy said. But the Cowboys still have hope Prescott will be able to start Sunday at Minnesota as he continues to work through rehab on the calf strain.

"I think it's a matter of trying to make sure Cooper's ready and make sure Dak is getting what he needs," McCarthy said. "Until Dak clears the threshold of the rehab component with (associate athletic trainer/director of rehabilitation) Britt (Brown), we won't make that determination on going full go until we get to that point. With that, we've got to make sure we get Cooper ready."

Prescott suffered the injury on his winning touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb in overtime against New England. MRI results confirmed the calf strain, giving the club optimism that he could play against the Vikings after a week of rest and rehab during the bye.

"He's going to do everything he can to play on Sunday. That's a given," McCarthy said.

McCarthy has experience coaching quarterbacks with this type of injury. In 2014, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers played through a calf strain late into the season and the playoffs.

"I think it's clearly the position that you could probably play with a calf strain earlier in the rehab process than the other positions," McCarthy said.

"Britt and Dak have a tremendous relationship and this is something that they've established over the years. Just as far as the particular injury, the ability to improve each day and not have a setback, that's really what we're focused on. So how we play will be a big part of it, just to make sure he's full go, has no limitations. That's what we're looking for."

