McCarthy Outlines Practice Plan For Dak Prescott

Prescott suffered the injury on his winning touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb in overtime against New England. MRI results confirmed the calf strain, giving the club optimism that he could play against the Vikings after a week of rest and rehab during the bye.

"He's going to do everything he can to play on Sunday. That's a given," McCarthy said.

McCarthy has experience coaching quarterbacks with this type of injury. In 2014, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers played through a calf strain late into the season and the playoffs.

"I think it's clearly the position that you could probably play with a calf strain earlier in the rehab process than the other positions," McCarthy said.