#DALvsNYG

Micah-L.T. Comparison? 'Too Early,' Parsons Says

Dec 15, 2021 at 04:00 PM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

Micah-L.T.-Comparison--‘Too-Early,’-Parsons-Says-hero

FRISCO, Texas – The storyline just writes itself.

Micah Parsons has a legitimate chance to become only the second rookie in NFL history to win Defensive Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season.

The first to accomplish that incredible feat? Lawrence Taylor in 1981.

Where are the Cowboys playing this Sunday? At the Giants, where Taylor dominated opposing quarterbacks for 13 seasons on his way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

It's a fun story, and naturally, the Parsons-L.T. comparisons are gaining steam.

Parsons says slow down a little.

"I would definitely say it's real too early," he said after Wednesday's practice. "I could see the similarities, but L.T. was completely different, man. It's an honor that people are doing that, but to be compared to a Hall of Famer so early on it's just not ready to be in the conversation yet.

"It's a long way to go. He had 142 (sacks), so I have 130 more to go before we just start saying, 'Yeah that was L.T.' Let's just chill and keep enjoying the work that I keep putting in to get there."

With four games left in the regular season, Parsons is only 2.5 sacks away from tying Jevon Kearse's NFL rookie record of 14.5. He's also the third rookie in league history to post at least one sack in six straight games.

Parsons' talent is obvious. So is his hunger for greatness.

After Sunday's 27-20 win over Washington, in which Parsons tallied two more sacks to bring his season total to 12, defensive coordinator Dan Quinn said he got a text from the rookie linebacker/defensive end.

"'What do we got this week?'" Quinn recalled.

"That tells me that he's down for a challenge and what we got to get done. I said, 'Hey man, I'm still grading this game, so I'll get back to you. Give me a minute.' It's 9:30 in the morning. But I think that kind of attitude shows that he's willing to go, because it's not so easy to learn pass rush stunts and blitz package at D-end and linebacker."

Parsons has made it look easy alternating between both positions. Like any rookie season, though, it hasn't been perfectly smooth. During the bye week, he was frustrated with his own performance, wanting to make more impactful plays, and sharpened his focus even more.

"That drive I have inside of me, wanting to be great, wanting to do more, wanting more on my plate just comes with me just wanting to do this. I always talk about my destiny. I feel like I am destined to do this. And that is why I put so much time into it. I just want to be a winner. I want to be something."

Parsons doesn't want to compare himself to L.T. or any NFL greats. But he admits that joining Taylor as the second Defensive Rookie/Defensive Player of the Year ever "would be an extreme honor."

"It sounds good right now, but I've still got to finish," he said. "We've still got a long stretch left and I've got to keep doing what I'm doing to even think about those types of things, and finish the season off strong. There's still a lot of work to put in, and other guys around the league are dominating still."FRISCO, Texas – The storyline just writes itself.

Related Content

news

Notes: CeeDee The Rusher; Amazing Brace & More

It's not as if he's pounding the rock between the tackles 20 times a game, but CeeDee Lamb has shown his usefulness as a runner recently.
news

Updates: Donovan Wilson Returns To Practice

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.
news

Scenarios For Clinching Playoffs, Division

It's that time of year where mental math comes into play.
news

Pollard Expected To Return; Zeke 'Ready To Go'

As the Cowboys prepare for the Giants, the running back position is starting to improve health-wise. 
news

Power Rankings: Cowboys Nearing Top 5 Again

The Cowboys had a rough November but so far here in December, they've won two straight road games and getting close to locking up the NFC East. Where do they rank now in the Power Rankings?
news

3 & Out: The X-Factor For Dak & The Offense?

The X-factor to get the offense on track, a 10-deep D-Line rotation, and Micah Parsons' perfectly unique rookie season.
news

NY Is No Opportunity For Rest, Despite Injuries

Asked about that Tuesday morning, Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones said it's not an attitude they can afford.
news

Big Picture: 5 Storylines for Dallas & New York

The Cowboys have already won the first two road games in this three-game stretch away from home but another win Sunday would give them an outside shot to clinch the NFC East this weekend.
news

Tyron Smith To Miss Sunday's Game vs. NYG

The Cowboys rarely rule out players this early in the week but head coach Mike McCarthy said Tyron Smith will not play Sunday against the Giants because of an ankle injury.
Advertising