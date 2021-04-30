Draft Central | 2021

Presented by

Micah Parsons "Wants To Finish" What He Started

Apr 30, 2021 at 12:30 AM
Auping_Jonny-HS20
Jonny Auping

Star Magazine Contributor

Micah-Parsons-“Wants-To-Finish”-What-He-Started-hero
AP Photo/Tony Dejak

Micah Parsons' name had been connected to the Dallas Cowboys by fans and various prognosticators since late in the 2020 NFL season. Various injuries had torpedoed the Cowboys' playoff chances, and a top-15 pick was looking more and more likely. It's impossible to predict how a draft will play out months ahead of time, but one thing seemed obvious enough: Parsons, who opted out of his 2020 season with Penn State, had top top-15 talent.

Linking Parsons to the Cowboys have been pure speculation at the time, but there was one person who wanted it to become reality: Micah Parsons. If you couldn't see the excitement when he jumped towards NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to give him a bear hug, he made it clear in his conference call with the media moments after being drafted.

"I put out into the world that I wanted to be a Cowboy, and I'm just glad that my dream came true," Parsons said Thursday night.

Parsons will be penciled in as an anchor and playmaker of the Cowboys defense as soon as Week 1, but it won't be the first time that he has shown his abilities in AT&T Stadium. In fact, he had a dominant performance as the 2019 Cotton Bowl MVP against Memphis. That was when the notion of being a Dallas Cowboy became something he envisioned for himself.

"I wanted to finish what I started," Parsons said. "I fell in love with that stadium."

He recorded 14 tackles (three for a loss), two sacks, and two forced fumbles in that game, and he expects it to be the first of many shows he puts on in that building. His selection as the No. 12 overall pick by the Cowboys came only three days after the official announcement of Sean Lee's retirement, which left an opening in the linebacker rotation and an even bigger vacuum in defensive leadership. The Cowboys selected Lee out of Penn State with the 55th overall pick in 2010, and they went right back to what is nicknamed "Linebacker U" to select Parsons 11 years later.

"I know what Sean represents," Parsons said. "Hopefully one day, we can link up in Dallas and I can use him as a great mentor and get better."

If all goes according to plan, the Cowboys' linebacker core will be made up of three young linebackers all drafted with first or second round draft picks: Parsons, Jaylon Smith, and Leighton Vander Esch. The speed, athleticism, instincts, and pedigree between the three of them is a rare combination, and Parsons expects to be the final piece.

"If all three of us can find a way to play together and stay healthy, it will be something scary," Parsons said.

Parsons, who told Cowboys fans that they can expect a "fast and instinctual" player, also said that he was hoping to be drafted by the Cowboys for the opportunity to practice against their playmakers. "I knew I'd be going against the best offense in America all season, and that was going to make me better."

The 21-year-old grew up a lot closer to Eagles and Steelers country in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, but both of his parents were Cowboys fans. Friday, he'll fly down to The Star to make his dream official. When he spoke to Jerry Jones on the phone just after being drafted, he had a pretty clear message for the man who is counting on him to help turn around his defense.

"I [told him] 'This is all I ever wanted.'"

Related Content

news

Draft Picks Galore Heading Into Day 2

The Cowboys probably can't wait for Day 2 of the NFL Draft to begin, Rounds 2 and 3. And they enter the day with a pocketful of picks.
news

Parsons: They Know "I'm Not a Character Concern"

While there were some negative reports on Micah Parsons' character, the Cowboys did extensive homework and obviously felt comfortable to make him the top pick.
news

Notes: Trade Winds, Lining Up, Numbers & More

Here are some notes following Thursday's pick for Micah Parsons, including the trade, where he might play and what jersey he might wear.
news

Eatman: Cowboys Get Win-Win With Parsons Pick

The Cowboys got the best linebacker in the draft and added a third-round pick, making the Micah Parsons pick a big addition to the defense.
news

How Micah Parsons Fits The Cowboys' Scheme

The Cowboys added the best linebacker in this draft in Penn State's Micah Parsons, who is a ball-hawking, tackling machine that should bolster the position right away.
news

Staff Writers Reveal Final 7-Round Mock Draft

The moment we've waited for has arrived as the Cowboys open the NFL Draft with the No. 10 overall pick. But in an annual process here at DallasCowboys.com, the staff writers have put together their final seven-round mock. Let's see who gets the closest.
news

Gut Feeling: What Would You Do At No. 10?

There seems to be a big difference in the questions of what the Cowboys might do, and what they should do. Our writers have mixed opinions on how the 10th pick should go.
news

Rank'Em: Draft Show's Big Board of Top 50 Players

We've compiled the rankings from each member of the Draft Show to create a Top 50 ranking of the best players available entering Thursday's NFL Draft.
news

Possible Pick: Where Will Patrick Surtain Land?

Trevon Diggs emerged as a productive starter last season. How would Diggs' college teammate, Patrick Surtain, fit in the Cowboys' secondary? We continue our "Possible Pick" series.
news

Could Cowboys Consider A Move Down From 10?

From the sounds of it, the Cowboys would be more than happy to hang in and make their pick at No. 10 on Thursday night. But if the right trade presents itself, would they consider moving back in the first round?
news

Press Conference Highlights: Pre-Draft Strategy

The Cowboys held their annual pre-draft press conference on Tuesday, pointing out a few things to remember heading into the draft this week. Here are some of the highlights.
Advertising