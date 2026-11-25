FRISCO, Texas – Way back that 1993 season the Cowboys eventually celebrated back-to-back Super Bowl titles on Jan. 30, 1994, wide receivers Michael Irvin and Alvin Harper posing for the that iconic sideline picture standing back-to-back with arms crossed and wearing great big victor smiles. Cute, right.

Well, fast forward now almost 33 years later and suddenly back-to-back takes on a wholly different meaning.

Now entering Game 12 of the 2026 season, back-to-back has nothing to do with titles, we're talking games. As in winning consecutive regular season games, something during the NFL record 20 consecutive winning seasons stretching from 1966 through 1985 was an afterthought. No big deal.

But think about this if we take a quick peek at how many times the Cowboys have won two or more games consecutively, well, let's say over the past 45 games, going back to the start of the 2024 season. And in doing so this glaringly sober number sticks out.

Just four times in the past 45 games, and three of those no more than two straight back in 2024. As for the last time the Cowboys have won consecutive games, we have to go back to Nov 17, 23 and 27 of last year, beating Vegas, Philadelphia and Kansas City for three in a row.

Not since have the Cowboys won consecutive games heading into the Thanksgiving Day matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles at what will be, at least at sunset, an AT&T Stadium lit up outdoors with bright red lights celebrating the Cowboys 30th anniversary of their Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign involvement with those omnipresent bell ringers around the stadium, encompassing 16 straight games

The Cowboys, right. Sort of mind-numbing for such a proud organization.

But here the 5-6 Cowboys are zeroing in on the 3-7 Eagles come 3:30 p.m., Thursday before more than 93,000 and a nation-wide TV audience peering in on this Thanksgiving extravaganza playing host to for the 58th time, with their fourth opportunity this season to win back-to-back games after mauling the Tennessee Titans 51-30 on Sunday.

If not, they won't have another chance until Dec.20 since the next two games are split up by the last week for a bye, going on the road for back-to-back games against Seattle on a Monday night and then next the fifth day before Christmas against the LA Rams on a Sunday afternoon.

When asked if the situation the Cowboys are in means they already are in playoff mode, Dak Prescot couldn't agree more, saying, "Last week was and this week is."

They sorely need to achieve this Thanksgiving Double against the Eagles to at least stay on the heels of the NFC East-leading Giants (6-3-1) and at least for a couple of days draw even in the win column.

"It's important to us as a team," Cowboys lead receiver CeeDee Lamb said after their only somewhat full practice of the week on Tuesday. "To get into the playoffs you got to win back-to-back games."

Can say that again, and only once in franchise history did the Cowboys ever reach the playoffs despite producing just one winning streak, that in the 8-8 season of 1999 when they won the first three games of the season before Michael Irvin suffered his season-ending neck injury that turned into the Hall of Fame receiver's career ending injury. They never won back-to-back games after that, though thanks to winning the season finale qualified for the playoffs as a wildcard team, only to lose that first-round playoff game to Minnesota.

"You got to win back-to-back games this time of year," said Dak, who has put up nine TD passes in the past two games with the Cowboys scoring a combined 91 points, Dak n ow second in the NFL with 3,049 yards passing and second with 25 TD passes. "Going forward if you make it into the postseason you got to have confidence with back-to-back wins when you get into (the playoffs)."

Well, it's time. Past time for back-to-back of a different time.

Crazy East: There was Week 6 this season none of the NFC East members won a game, not the Cowboys, the Giants, the Commanders nor the Eagles. For the majority of the season, only the Giants and Washington have managed to post winning records during at some point during the first 11 weeks of the season, New York getting off to a 3-1 start and the Eagles starting off 2-0 before losing seven straight. Then Week 11 happened. Every last one of the NFC East members won. Cowboys beat the Titans. The Giants beat Jacksonville. The Eagles beat Pittsburgh, leading to the bench of Aaron Rodgers and reportedly possibly his release. And the Commanders beat Cincinnati. All but the Cowboys beat teams with winning records. That brings us to the Thanksgiving Day game: Eagles vs. Cowboys. The Giants lead the East at 6-3-1, having won three of the past four and facing the Colts Sunday. The Cowboys are second at 5-6, winning three of the last five, and with a win on Thursday would have the same number of wins (6) as the Giants. Third, the Commanders, pulling to 4-5-1, just a half game behind the Cowboys after winning three of their past four games with Arizona next. Then the Eagles at 3-7, finally breaking their seven-game losing streak with that win over the Steelers. See there, Yogi is right, "ain't over till it's over."

There was Week 6 this season none of the NFC East members won a game, not the Cowboys, the Giants, the Commanders nor the Eagles. For the majority of the season, only the Giants and Washington have managed to post winning records during at some point during the first 11 weeks of the season, New York getting off to a 3-1 start and the Eagles starting off 2-0 before losing seven straight. Then Week 11 happened. Every last one of the NFC East members won. Cowboys beat the Titans. The Giants beat Jacksonville. The Eagles beat Pittsburgh, leading to the bench of Aaron Rodgers and reportedly possibly his release. And the Commanders beat Cincinnati. All but the Cowboys beat teams with winning records. That brings us to the Thanksgiving Day game: Eagles vs. Cowboys. The Giants lead the East at 6-3-1, having won three of the past four and facing the Colts Sunday. The Cowboys are second at 5-6, winning three of the last five, and with a win on Thursday would have the same number of wins (6) as the Giants. Third, the Commanders, pulling to 4-5-1, just a half game behind the Cowboys after winning three of their past four games with Arizona next. Then the Eagles at 3-7, finally breaking their seven-game losing streak with that win over the Steelers. See there, Yogi is right, "ain't over till it's over." Here Comes Joe: Wouldn't you know it, after the Cowboys giving up on Joe Milton the end of training camp, having lost the backup QB competition to newcomer Sam Howell, then releasing Joe with the intent to place him on the practice squad. Milton cleared waivers, sucked up his pride and re-signed to the Cowboys practice squad. And of all things, the Eagles signed Milton to their 53, guaranteeing three weeks of pay, and as the NFL Turns, Joe is making his return out here on Thanksgiving as a starting NFL quarterback, having led the Eagles to a 19-16 win over Pittsburgh not only in his second NFL start, but furthermore those two Eagles starts his first in football since 2023 with Tennessee. That would be the Vols of Tennessee. Now Milton hasn't exactly put up brilliant numbers while going 1-1. In his two starts Joe has completed 29 off 55 passes (52.7 percent) for 310 yards, but 5.6 yards an attempt, no touchdowns, no interceptions, been sacked 10 times with a very humble 69.5 QB rating. Note to Cowboys. Blitz the devil out of Joe. Do not let him get comfortable in the pocket. Confuse him by mixing coverages. Don't let him out of the pocket either since so far, his ability to run far exceeds his ability to accurately throw. Nor allow him to reveal that bazooka of an arm on deep balls. The Cowboys are happy for him, no remorse. But as Dak said, "It'll be fun. Yeah, Joe knows how I feel about it. So, he's still a Cowboy. I'm hoping he helps us out (big grin). So, I'm going to go do my part and wish him a healthy and safe game." Oh Joe.

Wouldn't you know it, after the Cowboys giving up on Joe Milton the end of training camp, having lost the backup QB competition to newcomer Sam Howell, then releasing Joe with the intent to place him on the practice squad. Milton cleared waivers, sucked up his pride and re-signed to the Cowboys practice squad. And of all things, the Eagles signed Milton to their 53, guaranteeing three weeks of pay, and as the NFL Turns, Joe is making his return out here on Thanksgiving as a starting NFL quarterback, having led the Eagles to a 19-16 win over Pittsburgh not only in his second NFL start, but furthermore those two Eagles starts his first in football since 2023 with Tennessee. That would be the Vols of Tennessee. Now Milton hasn't exactly put up brilliant numbers while going 1-1. In his two starts Joe has completed 29 off 55 passes (52.7 percent) for 310 yards, but 5.6 yards an attempt, no touchdowns, no interceptions, been sacked 10 times with a very humble 69.5 QB rating. Note to Cowboys. Blitz the devil out of Joe. Do not let him get comfortable in the pocket. Confuse him by mixing coverages. Don't let him out of the pocket either since so far, his ability to run far exceeds his ability to accurately throw. Nor allow him to reveal that bazooka of an arm on deep balls. The Cowboys are happy for him, no remorse. But as Dak said, "It'll be fun. Yeah, Joe knows how I feel about it. So, he's still a Cowboy. I'm hoping he helps us out (big grin). So, I'm going to go do my part and wish him a healthy and safe game." Oh Joe. Great Sides: For a 5-6 team, here come some incredible numbers . . . Speaking of streaks, the Cowboys have won four consecutive Thanksgiving Day games, their longest such streak of four straight since 2006-09, only second to the six-game streak from 1980-85 longer . . . The Cowboys have put up 40 points and 400 yards of total offense in "back-to-back" games for the third time in franchise history, most recently in 2003 and first in 1971, uh, just sayin', a Super Bowl winning season, and also in 2003 . . . There is one stat Dak would like to end, pointing out last Sunday he was pulled over for speeding on his way to AT&T Stadium, and admitted for the second time in his career . . . Didn't say if the officer had an "oh-no" moment or if he was given a ticket or an lights on, sire blaring escort to the stadium . . . Lamb leads the NFL with 88 receptions, is second with 1,108 receiving yards and is second with 23 third-down receptions, three of those touchdowns, tied for third in the NFL . . . Thanks to Brandon Aubrey executing those "dirty kick" kickoffs, the Cowboys lead the NFL with an opponent 27.6-yard start average, with 12 of those inside the 20 but also since the ball doesn't always bounce right, leads the NFL with six kickoffs out of bounds . . . And when it comes to NFL offensive rankings, the Cowboys are sixth in total yards, second in passing yards, first in least sacks per pass play (15 in 420 attempts), first with 266 first downs and not surprise third with 337 points scored (30.64 average), thanks to scoring at least 30 points in seven of 11 games . . . And with such juicy sides, you'd expect this team to stand better than 5-6, the indigestion caused by the 31st ranked defense, the 32nd run defense, the 32nd ranked third-down defense and 29th in points per game (28.36).

This will be my 32nd Thanksgiving Day game out of a possible 33 when covering the Cowboys, the first the 1984 game, the Cowboys beating New England, 20-17 (I had to look it up), the only miss occurring in 1988 since was busy covering the Winter and Summer Olympics when working for the now defunct Dallas Times Herald.

Can remember when covering these games, and this before the NFL started playing games on Thursday night during the season, the criticism from afar was the Cowboys had an unfair advantage, always playing at home during those Thanksgiving short week games, never having to travel, as if that was the sole reason for going 15-3 during those first 18 holiday games. Truth of the matter is those 18 games, 1966-1985) – two were on the road in (1975, 1977) – occurred during the Cowboys 20 consecutive winning seasons. Because this Thanksgiving Day dominance ended from 1986-89 when the Cowboys experienced their longest losing streak (4 consecutive seasons) since the expansion franchise's first five straight in the NFL from 1960-64.

But what a personal experience for me and agree with Dak Prescott when asked about playing on Thanksgiving, saying, "It's a blessing," and would add what a treat to be part of some history.

"It's one of my favorite games of the year," Dak continued, "especially now after the last couple of years when we went to the throwback uniforms, you know the ones I watched growing up. So, just being able to put that uniform on, with the John Madden seal on it, and then the whole world is watching and how many little kids are in the position that I once was, watching the game and ready to go outside and playing my own version of it, imitating and mimicking the players that are playing on that Thursday, yeah, I don't take it for granted how many people are watching, but at the same time it's about getting the win.

"Just getting to do it on such a great holiday that's important to so many, really so all of it, it's special."