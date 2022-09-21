Mick Shots: The Golden Whistle Winning Safety

FRISCO, Texas – This guy likely flew under the radar in the Cowboys' 20-17 victory over Cincinnati on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

And the radar was heavy thanks to the heroics of Cooper Rush and Micah Parsons and Noah Brown and Brett Maher, of course, with the walk-off, game-winning 50-yard field goal.

His name is Donovan Wilson. Safety. In his fourth season, a sixth-round draft choice out of Texas A&M in 2019. In the previous three season he had played 34 games, started 13, injuries always seeming to get in his way. Especially last season when he was reduced to just nine games and three starts, eventually needing surgery after the season to repair a lingering groin issue the reason why.

Now, he started in this year's season opener against Tampa Bay, playing 51 of 62 snaps (83 percent), finishing with five tackles, a QB hit, a diving interception and a pass defensed. And man, did he have an impact in the Cowboys win at AT&T Stadium, with the defense holding Cincinnati to just 254 yards offense and quarterback Joe Burrow to 199 passing and sacking him six times.

Here is "Dono's" line: Team leading eight tackles, one tackle for loss, and playing 70 of the 70 defensive snaps, every darn one of them, his physical play making a huge impact in the game.

"Impact, I think you already said it, that's the answer," Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy says of Wilson's effort. "He's an impact player. God, his temperament, it never comes down one notch. He plays at such a high level of intensity, his instinct, his awareness – he's had an incredible offseason. He's fully healthy.

"But, yeah, Dono is off to a great start these last two weeks."

I'll say, and good McCarthy mentioned his offseason. In the assessment of the coaching staff and strength and conditioning staff, Wilson had the very best offseason of them all. See, every year the Cowboys award their top-10 players who participated in the offseason work, usually five offensive and five defensive. Well, this year they went six offensive, four defensive, two special teamers and the MVP.

The offensive players were Dak Prescott, Dalton Schultz, Terence Steele, Zack Martin, Connor McGovern and Ezekiel Elliot. The defensive four were Osa Odighizuwa, Leighton Vander Esch, Jourdan Lewis and Anthony Brown, with the two special teamers, Luke Gifford and Tony Pollard.

But the so-called MVP? Donovan Wilson, who this year became the winner of McCarthy's-named "Golden Whistle," that came complete with a chain and a golden whistle charm attached.

Says strength and conditioning coordinator Harold Nash, "What Donovan did that was so special was Donovan dedicated his entire offseason to improving himself physically, and typically that Golden Whistle goes to a guy, he's coming off an injury and he goes above and beyond what he needs to do to get himself ready to participate in the offseason."

The 13 winners posed for a squad picture at training camp. Were given T-shirts to advertise their achievement and also up-close parking in the player-designated garage, saving them a whole bunch of steps each day.

And, as if right on cue, the accompanying specially cooked chef's meal served for the honorees at The Star's training table happened to take place here on Wednesday after practice, served in the middle of the big room on an elegantly designed table for all to see.

"He had his surgery (right after the season) and immediately got into his rehab," Nash said. "It was a team concept. What he did as an individual person was a team decision. And he understood that the improvement I make is what's best for the team."

And after these past two performances, including the Cowboys without safety Jayron Kearse this past game, a well-deserved, uh, "shot" out for sure.

Juggling Roster: A couple of reasons likely why the Cowboys released undrafted rookie wide receiver Dennis Houston, who had played 39 snaps in the first two games. First, certainly appears Jalen Tolbert is ready to be active on game day and that Michael Gallup is inching closer to returning to the lineup, and depending on how the rest of the week goes, potentially Monday night at the Giants. This, too, the Cowboys knowing that they needed to somehow open up a 53-man roster spot for potentially one player to be signed off the practice squad since they will likely need three of those players available for Monday's game but only allowed two practice squad elevations, those two this past Sunday going to backup quarterback Will Grier and interior offensive lineman Alec Lindstrom. Because one way or another, with tight end Dalton Schultz nursing a sprained knee ligament (PCL), they likely will need another tight end active to go with rookies Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot. The assumed practice squad candidate would be Sean McKeon. The Cowboys also worked out a half-dozen free agents after Wednesday's practice with a likely practice squad spot opening. Oh, and they're hoping the rookie free agent Houston clears waivers so he can be re-signed to the practice squad.

And for the last word, we go to defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, pointing out for the umpteenth time just why the Cowboys like to move Parsons around, instead of playing him solely at defensive end.

"We just try to find matchups to put people in different spots," he began. "What I do know if you're always in the same spot, there is a likelihood they know where to go to put someone for extra help.

"But if you do move that person around to inside, to outside, to 'backer, it can make it much more challenging."

And therein lies why the Cowboys do what they do, and when asked again if there was a template to keep Parsons at defensive end, Quinn took this shot: "On passes."