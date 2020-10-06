National Medal of Honor Museum Unveils Design

Charlotte Jones has been on the field or in the stadium for some of the most memorable moments in Dallas Cowboys history.

But on Tuesday she reminisced about a moment that occurred nearly one year ago, and spoke about something much more significant than football: the mission to honor our country's Medal of Honor recipients with a national museum.

"I remember it like it was yesterday," Jones Tuesday said in a special press conference updating the progress of the museum. "We were standing on the field in the middle of the Green Bay game with former president George Bush and former first lady Laura Bush along with eight Medal of Honor recipients and made the announcement that the National Medal of Honor Museum would be in Arlington."

Jones serves as the Chairman of the Board for the museum, as well as the executive vice president of the Dallas Cowboys. "I knew then that it would be a significant day, not just for Arlington and not just for DFW, but for our entire nation," she continued in her announcement.

The National Medal of Honor Museum, which is scheduled for a 2024 grand opening, will be a visitor experience with state-of-the-art, permanent interactive experiences and rotating exhibitions. It will serve as a national landmark, and its aim is to "illustrate the historical thread of sacrifice, patriotism, and courage that runs through all U.S. military service members, past and present." It will also include an education center focusing on character development in our nation's youth.

Tuesday's press conference also featured Joe Daniels, the National Medal of Honor Museum President and CEO and Arlington mayor Jeff Williams, who also serves as the president of the Arlington Tomorrow Foundation, and was instrumental in securing Arlington as the museum's home.

Mayor Williams announced a $3.5 million legacy gift on behalf of the Arlington Tomorrow Foundation towards the National Medal of Honor Museum, calling it "America's next national treasure. The money will go along with the $61 million raised for the project since the announcement was made one year ago on the field of that game between the Cowboys and Packers

Perhaps most notable, though, was an unveiling of the stunning architectural plans for the ambitious museum, which is being designed by architect Raphael Viñoly. Daniels stated, "The museum and its physicality represents strength and sacrifice. When you look at this museum and you see this steel slab floating in the sky, it represents all the sacrifices that have been made so that we can be free."

Over 4,000 brave Americans have received the Medal of Honor and this project intends to not only honor their courage and sacrifice, but inspire those same qualities in future generations. Jones said Tuesday that the Cowboys organization and everyone involved in bringing the National Medal of Honor Museum to Arlington is excited to have it in their own backyard, but also made one thing clear.