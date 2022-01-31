CeeDee Lamb Added To NFC Pro Bowl Roster

Lamb led the Cowboys in receiving yards (1,102) for what finished the season as the number one offense in the NFL. The total was good for 14th in the league despite competing for targets with a talented core of potential receivers. He also caught six touchdowns and was good for a number of highlight reel plays that could compete with just about any receiver he joins in the Pro Bowl.

Ultimately, the Cowboys drafted Lamb with the 17th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft despite what seemed like greater needs at other positions because they were confident that he was a Pro Bowl caliber receiver, and it only took him until his second year to prove them right. The young playmaker is as elemental to the team's identity going forward as anyone not named Dak Prescott, and they'll need such honors to be a regular thing with each passing year. In the meantime, Cowboys fans will have one opportunity to watch him make plays before the offseason officially starts.