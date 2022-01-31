CeeDee Lamb Added To NFC Pro Bowl Roster

Despite the way his season ended – one catch in the playoff loss to the 49ers – the 2021 campaign was a productive one for CeeDee Lamb. And the NFL agreed, naming him to his first Pro Bowl on Monday.
Lamb was initially selected as an alternate in the league's annual all-star game, but Cooper Kupp's participation in the Super Bowl opened up a spot for Lamb to be invited to the Pro Bowl, which will be played on Sunday February 6 in Las Vegas.
The wide receiver likely knew even last week he'd be playing in the game, considering either Kupp or Deebo Samuel would be playing in the Super Bowl, and both were selected to the Pro Bowl last month. The other NFC Pro Bowl receivers are DaVante Adams (Green Bay) and Justin Jefferson (Minnesota). However, Adams has already been replaced by Tampa Bay's Mike Evans.
Lamb joins five other Cowboys who had already been named to the team. Trevon Diggs, Zack Martin, Tyron Smith, Micah Parsons, and Bryan Anger will give Lamb some company on the team.
Lamb led the Cowboys in receiving yards (1,102) for what finished the season as the number one offense in the NFL. The total was good for 14th in the league despite competing for targets with a talented core of potential receivers. He also caught six touchdowns and was good for a number of highlight reel plays that could compete with just about any receiver he joins in the Pro Bowl.
Ultimately, the Cowboys drafted Lamb with the 17th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft despite what seemed like greater needs at other positions because they were confident that he was a Pro Bowl caliber receiver, and it only took him until his second year to prove them right. The young playmaker is as elemental to the team's identity going forward as anyone not named Dak Prescott, and they'll need such honors to be a regular thing with each passing year. In the meantime, Cowboys fans will have one opportunity to watch him make plays before the offseason officially starts.