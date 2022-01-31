Offseason | 2022

CeeDee Lamb Added To NFC Pro Bowl Roster

Jan 31, 2022 at 08:00 AM
Auping_Jonny-HS20
Jonny Auping

Star Magazine Contributor

CeeDee-Lamb-Added-To-NFC-Pro-Bowl-Roster-hero

Despite the way his season ended – one catch in the playoff loss to the 49ers – the 2021 campaign was a productive one for CeeDee Lamb. And the NFL agreed, naming him to his first Pro Bowl on Monday.

Lamb was initially selected as an alternate in the league's annual all-star game, but Cooper Kupp's participation in the Super Bowl opened up a spot for Lamb to be invited to the Pro Bowl, which will be played on Sunday February 6 in Las Vegas.

The wide receiver likely knew even last week he'd be playing in the game, considering either Kupp or Deebo Samuel would be playing in the Super Bowl, and both were selected to the Pro Bowl last month. The other NFC Pro Bowl receivers are DaVante Adams (Green Bay) and Justin Jefferson (Minnesota). However, Adams has already been replaced by Tampa Bay's Mike Evans.

Lamb joins five other Cowboys who had already been named to the team. Trevon Diggs, Zack Martin, Tyron Smith, Micah Parsons, and Bryan Anger will give Lamb some company on the team.

Lamb led the Cowboys in receiving yards (1,102) for what finished the season as the number one offense in the NFL. The total was good for 14th in the league despite competing for targets with a talented core of potential receivers. He also caught six touchdowns and was good for a number of highlight reel plays that could compete with just about any receiver he joins in the Pro Bowl.

Ultimately, the Cowboys drafted Lamb with the 17th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft despite what seemed like greater needs at other positions because they were confident that he was a Pro Bowl caliber receiver, and it only took him until his second year to prove them right. The young playmaker is as elemental to the team's identity going forward as anyone not named Dak Prescott, and they'll need such honors to be a regular thing with each passing year. In the meantime, Cowboys fans will have one opportunity to watch him make plays before the offseason officially starts.

Related Content

news

Trends Suggest Future Cowboys Are In Mobile

The Cowboys are back in Mobile, Ala. for this week's Senior Bowl, a game that has been a steady source of talent for the Cowboys over the years, including some of their best players.
news

Year in Review: Most Improved Cowboys Player?

As we start a week of reflecting on the 2021 season, our staff writers voted on the Most Improved Player for the Cowboys' squad this past year.
news

2022 Schedule Includes Super Bowl Teams Again

For the second straight year, the Cowboys will get both Super Bowl teams on their schedule in 2022. 
news

Spagnola: Continuity Absolutely The Right Move

Was Jerry Jones simply trying to make sure Dan Quinn would stay, knowing Mike McCarthy wasn't going anywhere?
news

Trevon Diggs Shares NFL's Most Improved Award

The Pro Football Writers Association (PFWW) honored Trevon Diggs for an amazing season that saw him hit NFL records that have lasted over four decades.
news

Clearing The Air About McCarthy's Job Status

It was a strange week in the Cowboys news cycle. But despite constant speculation, Jerry Jones confirmed Friday that Mike McCarthy's job security was never in doubt.
news

Why Retaining Dan Quinn As DC Is A "Huge Victory"

The first-round playoff loss still stings, but Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones is excited to have Dan Quinn back as defensive coordinator after Quinn received head coaching interest from other teams.  
news

Jones Addresses McCarthy, Quinn, Payton & More

Jerry Jones had plenty to say Friday morning in an impromptu radio call. He addressed Mike McCarthy's status, Dan Quinn's return, the future of Kellen Moore and even discussed Sean Payton.
news

What's The Next Step For Micah Parsons?

Micah Parsons made things look easy as a rookie. But building on that success will be a greater challenge -- one he embraces.
news

Quinn Named NFL's Top Assistant Coach Award

Not only does it appear Dan Quinn is staying as the defensive coordinator, but he was voted as the NFL's best assistant coach for the past season.
news

Dan Quinn Expected To Remain On Cowboys Staff

While Dan Quinn has interviewed for several head coaching vacancies over the past few weeks, it now appears as if he's returning to the Cowboys in 2022, according to multiple reports.
Advertising