NY Is No Opportunity For Rest, Despite Injuries

"We've got to play this game as though it were for the marbles," Jones said. "I think the other day, the second half the other shows us there's no given. We all let down a little bit going into that second half and our thoughts were maybe this one is in the bag. We all had that feeling."

The course of events reflect that. The Cowboys jogged into the halftime locker room with a 24-0 lead against Washington that had almost looked easy. By the time they boarded the buses to the airport, they had eked out a 27-20 win that had made plenty of people nervous.

"They got players — whoever you're playing — have players that can make those plays, make those inordinate plays," Jones said. "And your team can make a bad play. And before you know it, you're right there and fighting."

Some of these decisions have already been made, anyway. Elliott has made it clear on several occasions that he's going to do whatever's necessary to be available. Meanwhile, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy has already ruled Smith out of this game as he recovers from re-aggravating the ankle injury that's bothered him for much of the season.

Sunday will be Smith's fourth absence this season, which unfortunately continues a six-year trend of being unavailable for significant chunks of the year. However frustrating that might be, McCarthy he said it still isn't a situation that requires surgery, and Jones added that Smith should be available as the Cowboys creep closer to the postseason.