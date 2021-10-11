Often Overlooked, Hard To Ignore Anthony Brown

Brown's touchdown will likely ease some of the noise out there that he should be replaced in the starting lineup. But there's been a theme to Brown's five-year career with the Dallas Cowboys, it might be the respect he's earned.

He's earned it from the front office; with the release of Jaylon Smith, only Brown, Dak Prescott, and Ezekiel Elliott remain from the vaunted 2016 draft class. He's earned it from two different coaching regimes; as a sixth-round draft pick Brown started numerous games as a rookie under Jason Garrett and has been a starting cornerback for every game this season under Mike McCarthy. And he's certainly earned the respect of his teammates; last June Diggs said that Brown is his mentor on the team and called him his "big brother."

And now, Brown may finally be earning the respect of some of the team's more fickle fans. The veteran cornerback had often been talked about by fans and the media as something of a placeholder at cornerback, who will eventually give up his starting position to a younger player with more potential or a future acquisition. When Brown has been credited, it's usually for the depth he has provided over the years. But with 2021 second-round pick Kelvin Joseph's recovery from injury around the corner, no one seems to be clamoring for Brown to lose his starting job.