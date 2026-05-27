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Offseason | 2026

Parris Campbell makes decision on NFL future, Cowboys move to Retired list

May 27, 2026 at 02:54 PM
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Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

05_26_ Parris Campbell

FRISCO, Texas — Parris Campbell is hanging up his cleats in 2026. The veteran wide receiver has made the decision to officially retire from the NFL, also ending his time with the Dallas Cowboys, and will be moved to the team's Reserve/Retired List.

Campbell, 28, is on the younger side of the spectrum as far as NFL retirees go, but there were certainly others before him who also opted to walk away from the game while they were still in great physical and mental shape. He leaves the league less than two months ahead of his 29th birthday.

A former second-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in 2019, the former Ohio State superstar entered the league as a First-Team All-Big Ten talent and a national champion with the Buckeyes, eventually spending four seasons with the Colts.

Campbell's most productive season came in Year 4, parlaying that success into a free agency contract with the New York Giants in 2023, a move that began his tour of the NFC East.

His stint with Big Blue was followed by a one-year stay with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024 — ending that season with a Super Bowl ring — before signing with the Cowboys in 2025. Campbell was later signed to a futures/reserves deal in January, but calls it a career just ahead of voluntary OTAs in June.

With the departure, the Cowboys now have two available roster spots, having previously had a vacancy on their 90-man depth chart prior to Campbell's decision.

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