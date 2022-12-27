Power Rankings: Dallas Among Top NFC Contenders

The Cowboys delivered a hearty gift on Christmas Eve in Week 16, slugging their way to a victory over the division rival Philadelphia Eagles, who had a chance to lock up the NFC East with a win. Dak Prescott corrected course with a big game after an early pick-six, and the defense helped out the cause with four turnovers.

With the win Dallas moved to 11-4 and are guaranteed to finish no worse than the No. 5 seed in the NFC with an outside chance still at the division title. Where did Saturday's big win place in the national power rankings? This is what it looks like.

NFL.com: 1.) San Francisco 49ers 2.) Philadelphia Eagles 3.) Buffalo Bills 4.) Cincinnati Bengals 5.) Kansas City Chiefs

6.) Dallas Cowboys (Last Week: No. 6)

"The Cowboys fell behind by double-digits early on Saturday against the Eagles, but a relentless offense and opportunistic defense ensured the fight for the NFC East will continue for at least one more week. Dak Prescott shook off a first-quarter pick-six to put up a stellar performance (three touchdown passes and 9.9 yards per attempt), and CeeDee Lamb delivered a true No. 1 WR effort with 10 catches for 120 yards and two scores. One mystery to unlock: What has happened to the Dallas pass rush? The Micah Parsons-led unit has one sack in the past three weeks after being shut out by Philly's offensive line," -Dan Hanzus

Fox Sports.com: 1.) Philadelphia Eagles 2.) Buffalo Bills 3.) Cincinnati Bengals 4.) Kansas City Chiefs 5.) San Francisco 49ers

6.) Dallas Cowboys (Last Week: No. 6)

"On one hand, let's not overreact to a tight win against a team missing its starting quarterback. But on the other hand, Jalen Hurts doesn't play defense. Even allowing for a first quarter pick-six, Dak Prescott dismantled Philly's secondary in surgical fashion. The Cowboys' continued struggles to rush the passer are concerning, but this offense will give them a chance in any game," -David Helman

The Ringer: 1.) Philadelphia Eagles 2.) Buffalo Bills 3.) Kansas City Chiefs 4.) Cincinnati Bengals 5.) San Francisco 49ers

6.) Dallas Cowboys (Last Week: No. 6)