Power Rankings

Powered By

Power Rankings: Dallas Firmly Among NFL's Top 5

Nov 29, 2022 at 02:30 PM
Praytor_Layten-HS22
Layten Praytor

DallasCowboys.com Contributor

Power-Rankings--Dallas-Firmly-Among-NFL’s-Top-5-hero

The Cowboys picked up not one, but two wins last week after blowing out the Minnesota Vikings before pulling out a victory over the Giants on Thanksgiving day on a short week. The defense seems to have righted their run-stopping woes, while the offense has found its footing with all key contributors getting healthy.

At 8-3 with just six games left before the playoffs begin, where do the Cowboys rank in the eyes of the national media? Here's what some of the power rankings say.

NFL.com: 1.) Philadelphia Eagles 2.) Kansas City Chiefs 3.) San Francisco 49ers 4.) Dallas Cowboys 5.) Buffalo Bills

Last Week: No. 3

"There's been an avalanche of speculation connecting Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cowboys, but perhaps America's Team would be better off without the famous wideout (and that's excluding factors connected to his recent air-travel misadventure). Michael Gallup made several difficult contested catches in last Thursday's 28-20 win over the Giants, the surest sign yet he's rounding into form after offseason knee surgery. CeeDee Lamb continues to play the role of a bona fide No. 1 (logging two 100-yard efforts in the past three weeks), and a healthy Gallup profiles as a highly capable Robin to Lamb's Batman. Why mess with a good thing?," - Dan Hanzus

The Ringer: 1.) Philadelphia Eagles 2.) Kansas City Chiefs 3.) Buffalo Bills 4.) Dallas Cowboys 5.) San Francisco 49ers

Last Week: No. 7

"The Cowboys have all the makings of a legitimate NFL juggernaut and are easily the team best positioned to join the "Best of the Best" tier above before season's end. Since QB Dak Prescott's return in Week 7, Dallas ranks third in EPA per offensive drive, behind only the Chiefs and Dolphins. But it's not just the offense that's playing well of late—in that same stretch, LB Micah Parsons and CB Trevon Diggs have led a Cowboys defense that ranks first in quarterback pressure rate and passing yards allowed per game," - Austin Gayle

CBS Sports: 1.) Kansas City Chiefs 2.) Philadelphia Eagles 3.) Miami Dolphins 4.) Buffalo Bills 5.) Dallas Cowboys

Last Week: No. 6

"After losing to the Packers, they've bounced back with two straight victories to show they can be a deep playoff team. They are good on both lines," - Pete Prisco

Related Content

news

Power Rankings: Blowout Win Lands Top 5 Spot

After taking a slight fall in the majority of the national power rankings the week before, the Cowboys massive win over the Vikings made their stay outside of the top five a short one.

news

Power Rankings: Still Top 10 Despite Loss

While the Cowboys took a small step backwards in the eyes of the national power rankings, they still remain in good shape and viable with the playoff chase heating up.

news

Power Rankings: Top 5 Cowboys Need More Help?

With the bye week now in the rearview mirror the Cowboys are primed and ready for the stretch run of the season. Could reinforcements be on the way and improve their standings?

news

Power Rankings: Cowboys Top 5 Across The Board

After a strong first half of the season, the Cowboys continue to hold their position as one of the best teams in the NFL. Where do they rank? It's right here in Power Rankings.

news

Power Rankings: Cowboys Crack Top 5 Again

With the return of Dak Prescott and a winning effort against the Lions, the Cowboys found their way firmly inside of the top five in multiple national power rankings.

news

Power Rankings: NFC East Dominating Top 10

The loss did not set Dallas back far in the national power rankings, however. Each week we take a look to see how the Cowboys compare to the rest of the NFL, and here is what it looked like after Week 6.

news

Power Rankings: Cowboys Climbing Into Top 10

Let's take a look at where they stand entering Week 6 against the undefeated division rival Philadelphia Eagles.

news

Power Rankings: Win Streak Has Cowboys Climbing

As the Cowboys continue to surge up the national power rankings this week, let's take a look at where they place this time around in the eyes of the media around the country.

news

Power Rankings: Cowboys Moving Up; Eagles No. 1

Every week we'll rundown all of the power rankings provided by the national media and see how the Cowboys compare to the rest of the NFL.

news

Power Rankings: 'Cowboys Rebound In Standings

Every week we'll whip around through the most read and revered Power Rankings like ESPN, NFL.com, and more to gauge how they view Dallas against everyone else.

news

Power Rankings: Cowboys Fall After Rough Opener

Every week we'll whip around through the most read and revered Power Rankings like ESPN, NFL.com, and more to gauge how they view Dallas against everyone else.

Advertising