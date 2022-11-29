Power Rankings: Dallas Firmly Among NFL's Top 5

The Cowboys picked up not one, but two wins last week after blowing out the Minnesota Vikings before pulling out a victory over the Giants on Thanksgiving day on a short week. The defense seems to have righted their run-stopping woes, while the offense has found its footing with all key contributors getting healthy.

At 8-3 with just six games left before the playoffs begin, where do the Cowboys rank in the eyes of the national media? Here's what some of the power rankings say.

NFL.com: 1.) Philadelphia Eagles 2.) Kansas City Chiefs 3.) San Francisco 49ers 4.) Dallas Cowboys 5.) Buffalo Bills

Last Week: No. 3

"There's been an avalanche of speculation connecting Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cowboys, but perhaps America's Team would be better off without the famous wideout (and that's excluding factors connected to his recent air-travel misadventure). Michael Gallup made several difficult contested catches in last Thursday's 28-20 win over the Giants, the surest sign yet he's rounding into form after offseason knee surgery. CeeDee Lamb continues to play the role of a bona fide No. 1 (logging two 100-yard efforts in the past three weeks), and a healthy Gallup profiles as a highly capable Robin to Lamb's Batman. Why mess with a good thing?," - Dan Hanzus

The Ringer: 1.) Philadelphia Eagles 2.) Kansas City Chiefs 3.) Buffalo Bills 4.) Dallas Cowboys 5.) San Francisco 49ers

Last Week: No. 7

"The Cowboys have all the makings of a legitimate NFL juggernaut and are easily the team best positioned to join the "Best of the Best" tier above before season's end. Since QB Dak Prescott's return in Week 7, Dallas ranks third in EPA per offensive drive, behind only the Chiefs and Dolphins. But it's not just the offense that's playing well of late—in that same stretch, LB Micah Parsons and CB Trevon Diggs have led a Cowboys defense that ranks first in quarterback pressure rate and passing yards allowed per game," - Austin Gayle

CBS Sports: 1.) Kansas City Chiefs 2.) Philadelphia Eagles 3.) Miami Dolphins 4.) Buffalo Bills 5.) Dallas Cowboys

Last Week: No. 6