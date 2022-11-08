Power Rankings

Powered By

Power Rankings: Top 5 Cowboys Need More Help?

Nov 08, 2022 at 02:30 PM
Praytor_Layten-HS22
Layten Praytor

DallasCowboys.com Contributor

Power-Rankings--Top-5-Cowboys-Need-More-Help-hero

The Cowboys are set to begin the second half of their season as they prepare to head to Green Bay and take on the Packers off their bye week. With an impressive first half under their belt despite a myriad of adversity, Dallas still holds a 6-2 record.

While the 'Boys were away in Week 9, the rest of the league pressed on as the calendar hit November as the playoff races began to tighten. But are there possible offensive additions on the horizon? And where are the Cowboys in the national power rankings as Week 10 approaches? See for yourself.

NFL.com: 1.) Philadelphia Eagles 2.) Buffalo Bills 3.) Kansas City Chiefs 4.) Dallas Cowboys 5.) Baltimore Ravens

Last Week: No. 4

"As Odell Beckham Jr.'s ACL rehab reaches its final stages, the drumbeat connecting the veteran to the Cowboys will only get louder. NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported last week that Beckham is "firmly" on Dallas' radar. It's a marriage that makes too much sense: Beckham is box office (which matters to Jerry Jones), and the Cowboys have a legitimate need at wide receiver beyond CeeDee Lamb. Michael Gallup still doesn't look like himself after his own ACL reconstruction. Rolling the dice on Beckham feels inevitable for America's Team," -Dan Hanzus

Bleacher Report: 1.) Philadelphia Eagles 2.) Kansas City Chiefs 3.) Minnesota Vikings 4.) Buffalo Bills 5.) Dallas Cowboys

Last Week: No. 5

Had you told the Dallas Cowboys back when Dak Prescott went down in the opener that the team would hit their Week 9 bye above .500, they would have no doubt been happy. Had you told them they would be 6-2, the Cowboys would have been ecstatic.
However, while the first half of the season went about as well as it possibly could have for the Cowboys, the team still sits two games back of the Eagles in the NFC East," -NFL Staff

USA Today: 1.) Philadelphia Eagles 2.) Buffalo Bills 3.) Kansas City Chiefs 4.) Dallas Cowboys 5.) Miami Dolphins

Last Week: No. 4

"Seems to be a mutual admiration society developing between Dallas and free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. However it might be prudent to see how TE Dalton Schultz and WR Michael Gallup look coming out of the bye as America's Team looks to complete a season sweep of NFC North," -Nate Davis

Related Content

news

Power Rankings: Cowboys Top 5 Across The Board

After a strong first half of the season, the Cowboys continue to hold their position as one of the best teams in the NFL. Where do they rank? It's right here in Power Rankings.

news

Power Rankings: Cowboys Crack Top 5 Again

With the return of Dak Prescott and a winning effort against the Lions, the Cowboys found their way firmly inside of the top five in multiple national power rankings.

news

Power Rankings: NFC East Dominating Top 10

The loss did not set Dallas back far in the national power rankings, however. Each week we take a look to see how the Cowboys compare to the rest of the NFL, and here is what it looked like after Week 6.

news

Power Rankings: Cowboys Climbing Into Top 10

Let's take a look at where they stand entering Week 6 against the undefeated division rival Philadelphia Eagles.

news

Power Rankings: Win Streak Has Cowboys Climbing

As the Cowboys continue to surge up the national power rankings this week, let's take a look at where they place this time around in the eyes of the media around the country.

news

Power Rankings: Cowboys Moving Up; Eagles No. 1

Every week we'll rundown all of the power rankings provided by the national media and see how the Cowboys compare to the rest of the NFL.

news

Power Rankings: 'Cowboys Rebound In Standings

Every week we'll whip around through the most read and revered Power Rankings like ESPN, NFL.com, and more to gauge how they view Dallas against everyone else.

news

Power Rankings: Cowboys Fall After Rough Opener

Every week we'll whip around through the most read and revered Power Rankings like ESPN, NFL.com, and more to gauge how they view Dallas against everyone else.

news

Power Rankings: 10 Best Senior Bowl Standouts

The Senior Bowl is one of the biggest ways a player can improve their stock heading into the draft. Here are 10 prospects who differently improved their stock down in Mobile, Ala. last week.

Advertising