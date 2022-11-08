Power Rankings: Top 5 Cowboys Need More Help?

The Cowboys are set to begin the second half of their season as they prepare to head to Green Bay and take on the Packers off their bye week. With an impressive first half under their belt despite a myriad of adversity, Dallas still holds a 6-2 record.

While the 'Boys were away in Week 9, the rest of the league pressed on as the calendar hit November as the playoff races began to tighten. But are there possible offensive additions on the horizon? And where are the Cowboys in the national power rankings as Week 10 approaches? See for yourself.

NFL.com: 1.) Philadelphia Eagles 2.) Buffalo Bills 3.) Kansas City Chiefs 4.) Dallas Cowboys 5.) Baltimore Ravens

Last Week: No. 4

"As Odell Beckham Jr.'s ACL rehab reaches its final stages, the drumbeat connecting the veteran to the Cowboys will only get louder. NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported last week that Beckham is "firmly" on Dallas' radar. It's a marriage that makes too much sense: Beckham is box office (which matters to Jerry Jones), and the Cowboys have a legitimate need at wide receiver beyond CeeDee Lamb. Michael Gallup still doesn't look like himself after his own ACL reconstruction. Rolling the dice on Beckham feels inevitable for America's Team," -Dan Hanzus

Bleacher Report: 1.) Philadelphia Eagles 2.) Kansas City Chiefs 3.) Minnesota Vikings 4.) Buffalo Bills 5.) Dallas Cowboys

Last Week: No. 5

Had you told the Dallas Cowboys back when Dak Prescott went down in the opener that the team would hit their Week 9 bye above .500, they would have no doubt been happy. Had you told them they would be 6-2, the Cowboys would have been ecstatic.

However, while the first half of the season went about as well as it possibly could have for the Cowboys, the team still sits two games back of the Eagles in the NFC East," -NFL Staff

USA Today: 1.) Philadelphia Eagles 2.) Buffalo Bills 3.) Kansas City Chiefs 4.) Dallas Cowboys 5.) Miami Dolphins

Last Week: No. 4