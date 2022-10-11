Power Rankings: Cowboys Climbing Into Top 10

Raise your hand if you had the Dallas Cowboys being winners of four consecutive games after Week 1. If you did, then congratulations to you. If not, then you are forgiven but the fact remains that the Cowboys are coming off a convincing win over the defending Super Bowl champion Rams.

And with that, they have continued to muscle their way up the national power rankings during the first month of the season. Let's take a look at where they stand entering Week 6 against the undefeated division rival Philadelphia Eagles.

ESPN: 1.) Kansas City Chiefs 2.) Buffalo Bills 3.) Philadelphia Eagles 4.) Minnesota Vikings 5.) Dallas Cowboys

(Last Week: No. 11)

"Can the offense put up more points? The defense has carried the day so far this season, especially in Dak Prescott's absence, but the Cowboys have not scored more than 25 points in a game yet this season. There will come a time when they have to win a game with the score in the 30s. Do the Cowboys have enough weapons to win a high-scoring showdown even after Prescott returns to the starting lineup? They have a formula for success right now with their defense controlling the tempo of the game and the offense doing just enough. At some point the offense will have to do more to keep up to ensure a playoff spot," – Todd Archer

Sports Illustrated: 1.) Buffalo Bills 2.) Kansas City Chiefs 3.) Philadelphia Eagles 4.) Green Bay Packers 5.) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

7.) Dallas Cowboys

"The Cowboys are surfing right now with Cooper Rush, meaning they're handling the waves of a season. When Dak Prescott returns, they'll be downright dangerous, assuming they can continue to attack the passer and play efficient offense," – Conor Orr

NFL.com: 1.) Buffalo Bills 2.) Philadelphia Eagles 3.) Kansas City Chiefs 4.) San Francisco 49ers 5.) Baltimore Ravens

10.) Dallas Cowboys (Last Week: No. 13)