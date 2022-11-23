Power Rankings: Blowout Win Lands Top 5 Spot

There were very few outcomes possible that were better than what the Cowboys produced on Sunday in their blowout win over the Vikings. The defense's seven sacks and their ability to shut down the high-flying Minnesota offense, to Tony Pollard's big day in the passing game and Ezekiel Elliott's two touchdown return, Dallas moved to 7-3 ahead of their annual Thanksgiving matchup.

After a week in the proverbial doghouse when it came to the national power rankings, the Cowboys quickly ascended back up the lists around the league. Let's see where they landed after Week 11.

NFL.com: 1.) Kansas City Chiefs 2.) Philadelphia Eagles 3.) Dallas Cowboys 4.) Buffalo Bills 5.) San Francisco 49ers

Last Week: No. 8

"That is what you call a certified Statement Game. The Cowboys went up to Minneapolis and lit up the Vikings in a 40-3 win that put the whole of the NFC on notice and buried the disappointment of the previous week's defeat to the Packers. Dak Prescott was sharp, the defense was dominant, Brett Maher drilled a 60-yard field goal (two, really), and Tony Pollard once again reminded us we are living in a post-Zeke world when talking about the most important player in the Dallas backfield. Up next is a Thanksgiving date with a Giants team that should be nervous about getting the Cowboys at this moment," - Dan Hanzus

The Athletic: 1.) Kansas City Chiefs 2.) Philadelphia Eagles 3.) Miami Dolphins 4.) Dallas Cowboys 5.) Buffalo Bills

Last Week: No. 8

"The Cowboys have a lot to be thankful for after a dominant 40-3 win in Minnesota that showcased why they have as high an upside as any team in the league. Dak Prescott looks great and Tony Pollard has finally been allowed to fully shine. But the Cowboys' pass rush is why they'll be such a feared opponent come playoff time. Micah Parsons made an early play that started the snowball downhill, culminating in a single-game pressure rate of 60 percent, according to Pro Football Focus — the highest rate in a game this season. The Cowboys lead the league in pressure rate, sacks and quarterback hits. Watch out," - Bo Wulf

ESPN: 1.) Kansas City Chiefs 2.) Philadelphia Eagles 3.) Buffalo Bills 4.) Miami Dolphins 5.) Dallas Cowboys

Last Week: No. 9