Practice Points: Nearing the end in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. – The Cowboys had a rather lengthy practice session on Tuesday that lasted over two hours as they count down the final days here in Oxnard before breaking camp.

The team will depart for Arizona on Friday for the second preseason game, but before that, they held their last full practice on Thursday, which might have been one of the hottest days of camp so far. That might be a good thing as they not only head to Arizona but then back home to Texas, although the Cowboys will likely have a few indoor practices at The Star.