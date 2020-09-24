Practice Report: Status Of Diggs, Tyron & Tank

FRISCO, Texas – Cornerback Trevon Diggs did not practice Wednesday due to a shoulder injury, but head coach Mike McCarthy sounded hopeful the rookie starter could get in some work Thursday as the team prepares for Seattle.

"He will try to do a little more," McCarthy said before practice. "Worked with the rehab group yesterday. We may try to work him in individual and then go from there, is the plan. … His work yesterday, everyone felt good about it, so we need to take the next step today."