Practice Report: Status Of Diggs, Tyron & Tank

FRISCO, Texas – Cornerback Trevon Diggs did not practice Wednesday due to a shoulder injury, but head coach Mike McCarthy sounded hopeful the rookie starter could get in some work Thursday as the team prepares for Seattle.
"He will try to do a little more," McCarthy said before practice. "Worked with the rehab group yesterday. We may try to work him in individual and then go from there, is the plan. … His work yesterday, everyone felt good about it, so we need to take the next step today."
Diggs played all 75 defensive snaps in Week 2 against Atlanta but dinged his shoulder in the game. The Cowboys are already depleted at the cornerback position with Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring) possibly out multiple weeks and Anthony Brown (ribs) on Reserve/Injured for at least three weeks.
Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence is back with the team after handling a personal matter Wednesday. A knee injury limited Lawrence's snaps against the Falcons, and McCarthy said he'll start Thursday's practice with the rehab group and possibly progress to individual work.
Left tackle Tyron Smith (neck) is expected to focus on rehab for the second straight practice this week, McCarthy said.