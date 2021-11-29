Practice Update: No New Positive Tests For Mon.

FRISCO, Texas — The Cowboys practiced in shells Monday afternoon on their outdoor practice field at The Star.

During the open portion of practice:

Cedrick Wilson was the only member of the 53-man roster who did not practice on Monday. Wilson is nursing an ankle injury suffered during last week's game against Las Vegas and also did not participate in Sunday's on-field work.

The remainder of the Cowboys roster and coaching staff was available for practice, as the team received no new positive results for COVID-19 during its Monday round of testing.

As has been noted, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is currently in COVID protocol, as are offensive line coach Joe Philbin, assistant offensive line coach Jeff Blasko, offensive assistant Scott Tolzien, as well as strength and conditioning coaches Harold Nash, Kendall Smith and Cedric Smith.

With those absences on the coaching staff, Lunda Wells worked with the Cowboys offensive line during practice, with assistance from quality control coach Chase Haslett.

McCarthy said Sunday that Amari Cooper is expected to return to the facility Monday. Though Cooper did come into the facility to check in with the team's medical staff today, he was not at practice and has not yet been activated from the team's Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Neville Gallimore was present at the open portion, as the second-year defensive tackle had his 21-day practice window opened this week. DeMarcus Lawrence is in the second week of his evaluation period and was also participating in the open portion of practice. Darian Thompson was also restored to the practice squad after spending time on Practice Squad/Injured with a hamstring strain.

Randy Gregory and Rico Dowdle remain on Reserve/Injured, but both players appeared at practice to work with the Cowboys rehabilitation staff.