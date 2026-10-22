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Quinnen Williams: Cowboys can still 'achieve all our goals' in 2026

Oct 22, 2026 at 06:36 PM
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Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

10_22_ Quinnen Williams

FRISCO, Texas — With 11 games remaining in the regular season and the best record in the NFC East being a blink away from the 2-4 record owned by the Dallas Cowboys, it seems all it would take to win the division would be some sort of win streak.

In order to achieve that, the Cowboys must first get back into the win column after suffering a two-game slide that includes a loss to the winless Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

"It's super important to get back in that win column," said All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. "I play this game to win. It's a great opportunity to build on what we need to build on as a defense unit and as a team, and I'm grateful for the next opportunity."

That next opportunity comes by way of a trip to Lincoln Financial Field for Monday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles — owners of a 2-4 record themselves — who will be without Jalen Hurts for the remainder of the season due to a life-threatening situation involving multiple blood clots.

In Hurts' stead will be Tanner McKee, and possibly a recently poached Joe Milton but, for a Cowboys' team that has continually struggled against backups at various positions on a weekly basis, it's more about looking inward than outward.

"We're focusing on development, getting better and not making the same mistakes that we've been making; and learning from our mistakes to take advantage of the opportunities for when we have the time to rush." Williams said. "We're getting to do the things we want to do, especially me and [Kenny Clark] as a unit."

Aiding the Cowboys' defensive progress is the blockbuster addition of cornerback Joey Porter Jr. who, after debuting for Dallas in the win over the Houston Texans before being ruled out the next week due to a sudden illness, put on a master class performance of man coverage against the Packers.

"Man, he's unbelievable," Williams said of Porter. "I watched the film from last week, and to see him cover guys one-on-one, and the energy he brings, and the celebration he does every time he locks something up is super dope to see. It's all about getting our swagger back and being consistent, and that's one of the guys you see on tape every single day playing with swag and consistency."

Porter's presence plays hand-in-hand with the pressure the Cowboys want to get upfront, hoping to finally turn their pressures into a barrel full of quarterback sacks and, in turn, helping to likely fuel turnovers for Porter and the secondary.

One hand is supposed to wash the other, after all.

Christian Parker has made strides with the defense, and he's beginning to get injured impact players back, e.g., DeMarvion Overshown and possibly Cobie Durant, against the Eagles, and that means the progress could rightfully pick up speed over the next several weeks.

"Right now, we've got a lot of things we need to fix, especially on the defensive side," said Williams. "I haven't been playing to the standard that I wanna be able to play at, to be a game-changer. All of that stuff is in the front of my mind. … My standard is really high. I'm on the right trajectory and the right direction to how I know I can play, but it's about setting the standard for not only me, but for the defense in general.

"… The ability we have as a unit, we can achieve those [goals]. We haven't achieved those yet, but we have the ability to — the coaching staff and the players — to achieve the goals we want to achieve. We've just gotta continue to put our heads down and work."

What's done is done, and that means the season now begins with taking down the Eagles and stopping the two-game slide to begin the climb back to and beyond .500.

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