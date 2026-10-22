Quinnen Williams: Cowboys can still 'achieve all our goals' in 2026

That next opportunity comes by way of a trip to Lincoln Financial Field for Monday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles — owners of a 2-4 record themselves — who will be without Jalen Hurts for the remainder of the season due to a life-threatening situation involving multiple blood clots.

In Hurts' stead will be Tanner McKee, and possibly a recently poached Joe Milton but, for a Cowboys' team that has continually struggled against backups at various positions on a weekly basis, it's more about looking inward than outward.

"We're focusing on development, getting better and not making the same mistakes that we've been making; and learning from our mistakes to take advantage of the opportunities for when we have the time to rush." Williams said. "We're getting to do the things we want to do, especially me and [Kenny Clark] as a unit."

Aiding the Cowboys' defensive progress is the blockbuster addition of cornerback Joey Porter Jr. who, after debuting for Dallas in the win over the Houston Texans before being ruled out the next week due to a sudden illness, put on a master class performance of man coverage against the Packers.

"Man, he's unbelievable," Williams said of Porter. "I watched the film from last week, and to see him cover guys one-on-one, and the energy he brings, and the celebration he does every time he locks something up is super dope to see. It's all about getting our swagger back and being consistent, and that's one of the guys you see on tape every single day playing with swag and consistency."

Porter's presence plays hand-in-hand with the pressure the Cowboys want to get upfront, hoping to finally turn their pressures into a barrel full of quarterback sacks and, in turn, helping to likely fuel turnovers for Porter and the secondary.

One hand is supposed to wash the other, after all.

Christian Parker has made strides with the defense, and he's beginning to get injured impact players back, e.g., DeMarvion Overshown and possibly Cobie Durant, against the Eagles, and that means the progress could rightfully pick up speed over the next several weeks.

"Right now, we've got a lot of things we need to fix, especially on the defensive side," said Williams. "I haven't been playing to the standard that I wanna be able to play at, to be a game-changer. All of that stuff is in the front of my mind. … My standard is really high. I'm on the right trajectory and the right direction to how I know I can play, but it's about setting the standard for not only me, but for the defense in general.

"… The ability we have as a unit, we can achieve those [goals]. We haven't achieved those yet, but we have the ability to — the coaching staff and the players — to achieve the goals we want to achieve. We've just gotta continue to put our heads down and work."