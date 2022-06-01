Role Call: Drummond Brings Championship Resume

(Editor's Note: With the offseason program in the rearview mirror, it's time to look ahead. As part of the preparation for training camp, this series will introduce 25 key players who are new to the Cowboys' roster, rookies and veterans alike. We'll continue with rookie receiver Dontario Drummond.)

How He Got Here: Drummond held relatively few offers out of high school and began his college tenure at East Mississippi Community College, the same school featured on Netflix's 'Last Chance U' the two seasons prior to his arrival. His sophomore season garnered All-American honors as he became the school's all-time leader in receptions (95) and receiving yards (1,466) and led the Lions to two JUCO National Titles. His production continued after his transfer to Ole Miss as Drummond became a main stay in the starting lineup in 2019. He trailed 2021 second-round pick Elijah Moore in receiving in his first two seasons but was the Rebels' main receiving target last year. His 1,028 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns were a big driving force behind the Rebel's Sugar Bowl appearance but was not enough to get him drafted. He signed with Dallas as an undrafted free agent in April.

What's Next: With no Amari Cooper or Cedrick Wilson in the mix at the top of the depth chart, there's plenty of competition filling the holes underneath in the receiver room. A fresh crop of wide receivers like Drummond, Ty Fryfogle, and Jaquarii Robinson will be battling returners like Noah Brown, T.J. Vasher, and Brandon Smith for roles in the offense. Additionally, Drummond's size and speed combo gives him a good chance to fight for a roster spot on special teams. But making it through camp with this room of receivers is no small task, Drummond will need to make quite the impression.

Bet You Didn't Know: Not only did Drummond help Laurel High School to a Mississippi football state championship, he also won a title in basketball while starring on the baseball team as well.