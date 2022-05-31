Role Call: Garibay Focused On His Mental Approach

(Editor's Note: With the offseason program in the rearview mirror, it's time to look ahead. As part of the preparation for training camp, this series will introduce 25 key players who are new to the Cowboys' roster, rookies and veterans alike. We'll continue with rookie kicker Jonathan Garibay.)

How He Got Here: After a couple of years in JUCO and then a slow start to his career at Texas Tech, Garibay finally won the job late in 2020 and then emerged as one of the country's best kickers in 2021. He made his first 13 kicks for the Red Raiders and finished the year hitting 15 of 16, including a game-winning 62-yard field goal to beat Iowa State. While he said there were outside chances that he could get drafted in the later rounds, Garibay went undrafted and signed with the Cowboys, who currently don't have another kicker on the roster.

What's Next: As it stands here in late May, Garibay is the only kicker on the Cowboys roster. Will that change between now and training camp? Perhaps, especially if they find a dual-threat kicker/punter who can also help Bryan Anger during practice and games. But for the most part, it seems the Cowboys will give Garibay the chance to win this job. Getting kicks in practice isn't the easiest for kickers so having too many on the roster doesn't always provide decent competition.

Bet You Didn't Know: Only four field goals have been made from 60+ yards in Big 12 history and Garibay's game-winner against the Cyclones was one of them.