Role Call: John Ridgeway's Path To Playing Time

Jun 16, 2022 at 12:00 PM
(Editor's Note: As part of the preparation for training camp, this series will introduce 25 key players who are new to the Cowboys' roster, rookies and veterans alike. The series continues today with rookie defensive tackle John Ridgeway.)

How He Got Here: The Cowboys drafted Ridgeway in the fifth round (No. 178 overall) after he enjoyed a productive transfer year at Arkansas, helping the Razorbacks to their best record (9-4) since 2011. He started 11 of 12 games and posted 39 tackles as Arkansas cracked the FBS top 50 in total defense. He played at Illinois State from 2017-21 before transferring to the SEC for his redshirt senior season.

What's Next: For the second straight year, the Cowboys have drafted a defensive tackle who weighs at least 320 pounds. That's not a coincidence. The arrival of Ridgeway (321) this year and Quinton Bohanna (327) in last year's sixth round represents a personnel shift toward larger interior linemen to help against the run.

In 2020, the Cowboys allowed the second-most rushing yards in franchise history (2,541). In 2021, the defense improved to 16th (1,918 yards allowed) and jumped from 28th to seventh in points allowed per game (21.1), but the 49ers piled up 169 yards on the ground in their first-round upset of Dallas in January.

"This is a real statement in my mind with Dan and (head coach) Mike (McCarthy) as to how we are going to address the run game when we get into the playoffs, which we are sure to have," Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones said on draft weekend. "Mike was sitting there all day (on Day 3) going, 'Playoffs, playoffs. Remember the playoffs.'"

The Cowboys have established players at defensive tackle (Carlos Watkins, Neville Gallimore and Osa Odighizuwa), but Ridgeway will compete for a spot and snaps within the rotation.

Bet You Didn't Know: Ridgeway played a total of 15 games from February 2021 through Arkansas' bowl game on New Year's Day 2022, including four starts for Illinois State last spring. (The Redbirds pushed back their 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.)

That's a lot of football for two different programs in one calendar year, but it boosted Ridgeway's draft stock.

Quotable: "Definitely just penetration (after the ball is snapped) to blow up the center. If you think about it, the center snaps the ball to the quarterback. If you can blow him up before he gets a snap off or get him scared and want him to hike the ball quick and get out. You just have to play a mind game on him, get him off his game and make sure to get into the backfield. – John Ridgeway on what made him an effective player in college.

Related Content

Role Call: How Much Can Tolbert Do In Year 1?

Jalen Tolbert is back from a minor hamstring injury and set to work through Cowboys' minicamp. How high are the expectations for his rookie season?

Role Call: Next Undrafted LB To Push For Job?

After a strong 'super senior' season at Texas A&M, could Aaron Hansford be the next undrafted rookie linebacker to push for a roster spot in training camp?

Role Call: Waletzko's Odds To Play Right Away?

The Cowboys used a fifth-round pick on a mammoth offensive tackle in 6'7, 305-pound Matt Waletzko. How likely is the rookie to contribute quickly?

Role Call: What Is Damone Clark's Timeline?

Damone Clark is one of the most intriguing players in this year's crop of newcomers. But for the time being, most of that intrigue will center around his eventual return from injury.

Role Call: What Dante Fowler Jr. Adds On Defense

Dante Fowler Jr. has a new team here in Dallas, but Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn already knows Fowler's skills well -- and how to maximize his talents.

Role Call: Projecting Tyler Smith's Summer

The Cowboys keep describing Tyler Smith as a "left side" player, but how exactly will they split up his work load between guard and tackle?

Role Call: Drummond Brings Championship Resume

Even before rookie WR Dontario Drummond starred in the SEC, he learned how to win, playing a big role on championship teams that could help him as he works for a roster spot.

Role Call: Garibay Focused On His Mental Approach

Rookie kicker Jonathan Garibay doesn't have any competition right now on the roster. But the rookie said he's focused on the kicks, not the players around him.

Role Call: Devin Harper Capitalized On Extra Year

With a breakout sixth season in college, linebacker Devin Harper got the Cowboys' attention in the sixth round of the NFL Draft. Now he'll look to grab a roster spot this summer.

Role Call: How Sam Williams Can Be Impactful

While Sam Williams isn't ready to be compared to Micah Parsons, the Cowboys are hoping to put the Ole Miss rookie in the right situations to make a big impact right away.

Role Call: Alec Lindstrom Joins Family Business

Cowboys rookie center Alec Lindstrom has a chance to follow in his family's footsteps and earn a spot on an NFL roster.

