Role Call: WR Houston Trying To Make It In Dallas

(Editor's Note: With the offseason program in the rearview mirror, it's time to look ahead. As part of the preparation for training camp, this series will introduce 25 key players who are new to the Cowboys' roster, rookies and veterans alike. We'll continue with rookie wide receiver Dennis Houston.)

How He Got Here: A native Texan, Houston is has been well-traveled in his return to the Lone Star State. After a successful high school career in San Antonio (Warren High School), Houston ended his college days at Western Illinois, where he was a two-time All-Missouri Valley Conference selection. Last year, he had 90 receptions for 1,015 yards and eight total touchdowns, helping him earn third-team All-American honors. After the draft, he signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent.

What's Next: Houston will have his hands full in terms of competition, seeing the Cowboys have five other rookie and first-year receivers. But Houston was one of the players who took advantage of the Cowboys' injury issues during the offseason. There were plenty of times during the OTAs and minicamp practices where Houston was getting first-team reps, catching passes from Dak Prescott. So building a rapport with the starters isn't an easy thing for undrafted rookies but Houston was able to get a head start on the process. He'll have to carry that into training camp, plus show that he's willing and able to be productive on special teams.