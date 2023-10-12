Roster moves: LB Evans added; Hendershot on IR

What they did do was place tight end Peyton Hendershot on IR with ankle injury that has kept him out of the lineup the last two games. Sean McKeon has been officially signed from the practice squad to take his place.

The Cowboys have signed linebacker Rashaan Evans, a former first-round pick who has played for the Titans and Falcons, to the practice squad. That will likely be a move the Cowboys make to elevate him to the roster when he's ready to play.

Evans is expected to provide some veteran depth at linebacker with Vander Esch expected to miss some considerable time with a neck injury.