Roster moves: LB Evans added; Hendershot on IR

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys made a couple of roster moves on Thursday, but not the ones that have been anticipated the most.
While head coach Mike McCarthy said in his press conference that both Leighton Vander Esch and C.J. Goodwin are headed to injured reserve, the Cowboys have not officially made those moves.
What they did do was place tight end Peyton Hendershot on IR with ankle injury that has kept him out of the lineup the last two games. Sean McKeon has been officially signed from the practice squad to take his place.
The Cowboys have signed linebacker Rashaan Evans, a former first-round pick who has played for the Titans and Falcons, to the practice squad. That will likely be a move the Cowboys make to elevate him to the roster when he's ready to play.
Evans is expected to provide some veteran depth at linebacker with Vander Esch expected to miss some considerable time with a neck injury.
Also, the Cowboys have placed cornerback Nahshon Wright on designated to return. That gives him a 21-day window to practice before the team has to make a decision to put him back on the roster or IR again. Wright suffered an ankle injury in the preseason.