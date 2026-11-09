Ryan Flournoy on critically explosive catch vs. Colts: 'I'm made for this'

One week prior, Prescott and the offense were unable to put points on the board when it mattered most, but that was a lesson learned from the loss to the Cardinals.

"It came down to us. We wanted to put the game away," Flournoy said. "We talked to each other on the sidelines. We trust each other. Even when they went up three points, we knew each other, we knew that we trusted each other, so we were gonna go out and execute."

Granted, there are still things the Cowboys offense needs to clean up if they're to return to prominence, but their inability to close out a game in 2026 has become one of their Achilles heels, so it's also true that seeing them do so in Indy means they took a step forward in that area.

As for Flournoy, he continues to be the dependable and, at times, explosive receiving option that steps up when the Cowboys need him most; and that's not by accident. It's because of the amount of work he puts in in-between games — so much so that even Lamb admits he's had to tell Flournoy to "save some of it for the game".

"Really, it's just my belief in myself," said Flournoy. "I've been through a lot of adversity. I overcame a lot of adversity and, for me, in that moment, I just knew I was made to be in that moment, and that it was my time to shine. … That's the story of my life.

"I've always been the next man. With GP out, he's a tremendous football player who can impact the game in so many ways. I just knew I had to step up to that and I knew I could impact the game in so many ways as well, whether it's catching a ball, blocking, or whatever it is they need me to do. I know I could do it."