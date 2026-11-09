Pic 6: Ryan Flournoy's moment, a year of Quinnen Williams, trade deadline and more

The Play That Sparked It All
With 1:41 left in the game, Colts kicker Spencer Shrader put a 50-yard field goal through the upright to give the Colts a 23-20 lead. Dallas once again had their backs against the wall late, and turned to their offense to go and get points on the board.
On the first play of the ensuing drive, Dak Prescott connected on a 46-yard deep ball to Ryan Flournoy, who was draped by All-Pro CB Sauce Gardner through the catch. It was a play that Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said he wanted to be aggressive and get down the field right away on, even though he hadn't seen the catch at the time.
"CeeDee [Lamb] had been outside a bunch," Schottenheimer said. "We had the big play in two-minute to CeeDee outside. So, we put him inside in the slot, wanting to see what they were going to do. Dak made a beautiful throw. These guys, both those corners, are great players, but they play underneath, so you have a chance to kind of take shots down the field on them. What an incredible catch, I heard. I haven't seen it yet. I heard it was an incredible catch."
Why did Schottenheimer like the matchup of Flournoy against Gardner, one of the best cornerbacks in the league?
"[Flournoy] is a really good player too," he said. "The world doesn't talk enough about Ryan Flournoy and what he does, the type of player he is, the special talent, special young man. Like I said, I liked the matchup." It set up the Cowboys offense at the Colts 19-yard line just :13 seconds into the drive. Four plays and two penalties later, Javonte Williams punched in a one-yard touchdown to give the Cowboys a 27-23 lead in just a :29 second drive.
"I've got the utmost confidence in [Flournoy], and he went and showed them why." Prescott said.