Pic 6: Ryan Flournoy's moment, a year of Quinnen Williams, trade deadline and more

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Cowboys RB Tyler Goodson joined the team after Dallas' Week 1 game against the New York Giants. He had spent the offseason and preseason with the Atlanta Falcons, and began the year on their practice squad.

Since arriving in Dallas, he's carved out a role as the Cowboys' change-of-pace back behind Javonte Williams, and showcased it on Sunday afternoon with a career-high 77 rushing yards on 12 carries. Goodson hasn't been in Dallas long, but has earned the respect of his teammates quickly.

"Great energy, great spirit about him," Prescott said. "Loves his game, loves his teammates. A guy that you sign in the beginning of the season. You don't have the offseason as much to get to know him and have that development. He's come in and fit right in, and that's just credit to him, credit to the person he is. As I said, the way he loves his teammates and this game, he prepares himself the right way. And anything that you ask him to do, he's going to do with a smile on his face and he's a hell of a guy."

Sunday's game meant a bit more to Goodson, as he faced his former team in the Colts. Goodson spent three seasons in Indianapolis from 2023-25.

"It was very exciting. I came back here in the preseason when I was with Atlanta, played well here. And I just wanted to do the same thing. I just want to show this team and everybody in the league I can play football and play at the running back position. So I was more than excited. I feel like I had an efficient game, and I just got to keep stacking from here."